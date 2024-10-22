Aston Villa vs Bologna: Where to watch and live stream 2024/2025 UEFA Champions League

Aston Villa face Bologna in the league stage Matchday 3 of the 2024/2025 UEFA Champions League. Here’s everything you need to know about the match, including schedules, kickoff times, and where to stream it live in your country.

Aston Villa will take on Bologna in the league stage Matchday 3 of the 2024/2025 UEFA Champions League. Fans can catch the action live on television or stream the game via various platforms, with availability depending on your region. Be sure to check your local listings to find the best viewing option for your country.

Aston Villa vs Bologna

Aston Villa enter this match riding high after a stunning victory over Bayern Munich in their previous outing, a result that sent shockwaves through the tournament. With six points from their first two games, Villa are aiming to stay perfect and keep their momentum going.

Their next challenge for them comes against Bologna, a team struggling to find form with just one point from two matches. The Italian side knows they need a win to keep their hopes alive and will be desperate to secure all three points.

Aston Villa vs Bologna: Kick-Off Time in your country

Argentina: 4:00 PM

Australia: 5:00 AM (October 23)

Bangladesh: 3:00 AM (October 23)

Canada: 3:00 PM

France: 9:00 PM

Germany: 9:00 PM

India: 12:30 AM (October 23)

Indonesia: 3:00 AM (October 23)

Ireland: 8:00 PM

Italy: 9:00 PM

Malaysia: 3:00 AM (October 23)

Mexico: 1:00 AM (October 23)

Netherlands: 9:00 PM

Nigeria: 8:00 PM

Portugal: 8:00 PM

South Africa: 9:00 PM

Spain: 9:00 PM

UAE: 11:00 PM

UK: 8:00 PM

USA: 3:00 PM (ET)

Riccardo Orsolini of Bologna – IMAGO / ABACAPRESS

Aston Villa vs Bologna: TV Channel and Live Streaming in your country

Source: Livesoccertv.com

Argentina: Disney+ Argentina, ESPN Argentina

Australia: Stan Sport

Bangladesh: tapmad, Sony LIV

Canada: DAZN Canada

France: micena, Canal+ Live 5

Germany: DAZN Germany

India: JioTV, Sony LIV

Indonesia: beIN Sports Connect Indonesia

Ireland: discovery+, discovery+ App, TNT Sports 1, TalkSport Radio UK

Italy: SKY Go Italia, NOW TV, Sky Sport Calcio

Mexico: Max

Netherlands: Ziggo Sport 5

Nigeria: DStv Now, SuperSport Action Africa

Portugal: DAZN Portugal, DAZN Eleven 5 Portugal

South Africa: DStv App, SuperSport Action, SuperSport Action Africa

Spain: Movistar+, Movistar Champions League 7

United Arab Emirates: beIN SPORTS CONNECT ALL, beIN Sports HD 5

UK: discovery+, discovery+ App, TNT Sports 1, TNT Sports Ultimate, TalkSport Radio UK

USA: Fubo (free trial), Paramount+, ViX, CBS Sports Network