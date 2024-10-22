Aston Villa vs Bologna: Where to watch and live stream 2024/2025 UEFA Champions League

Aston Villa will take on Bologna in the league stage Matchday 3 of the 2024/2025 UEFA Champions League. Fans can catch the action live on television or stream the game via various platforms, with availability depending on your region. Be sure to check your local listings to find the best viewing option for your country.
Aston Villa enter this match riding high after a stunning victory over Bayern Munich in their previous outing, a result that sent shockwaves through the tournament. With six points from their first two games, Villa are aiming to stay perfect and keep their momentum going.
Their next challenge for them comes against Bologna, a team struggling to find form with just one point from two matches. The Italian side knows they need a win to keep their hopes alive and will be desperate to secure all three points.
Aston Villa vs Bologna: Kick-Off Time in your country
Argentina: 4:00 PM
Australia: 5:00 AM (October 23)
Bangladesh: 3:00 AM (October 23)
Canada: 3:00 PM
France: 9:00 PM
Germany: 9:00 PM
India: 12:30 AM (October 23)
Indonesia: 3:00 AM (October 23)
Ireland: 8:00 PM
Italy: 9:00 PM
Malaysia: 3:00 AM (October 23)
Mexico: 1:00 AM (October 23)
Netherlands: 9:00 PM
Nigeria: 8:00 PM
Portugal: 8:00 PM
South Africa: 9:00 PM
Spain: 9:00 PM
UAE: 11:00 PM
UK: 8:00 PM
USA: 3:00 PM (ET)
Riccardo Orsolini of Bologna – IMAGO / ABACAPRESS
Aston Villa vs Bologna: TV Channel and Live Streaming in your country
Source: Livesoccertv.com
Argentina: Disney+ Argentina, ESPN Argentina
Australia: Stan Sport
Bangladesh: tapmad, Sony LIV
Canada: DAZN Canada
France: micena, Canal+ Live 5
Germany: DAZN Germany
India: JioTV, Sony LIV
Indonesia: beIN Sports Connect Indonesia
Ireland: discovery+, discovery+ App, TNT Sports 1, TalkSport Radio UK
Italy: SKY Go Italia, NOW TV, Sky Sport Calcio
Mexico: Max
Netherlands: Ziggo Sport 5
Nigeria: DStv Now, SuperSport Action Africa
Portugal: DAZN Portugal, DAZN Eleven 5 Portugal
South Africa: DStv App, SuperSport Action, SuperSport Action Africa
Spain: Movistar+, Movistar Champions League 7
United Arab Emirates: beIN SPORTS CONNECT ALL, beIN Sports HD 5
UK: discovery+, discovery+ App, TNT Sports 1, TNT Sports Ultimate, TalkSport Radio UK
USA: Fubo (free trial), Paramount+, ViX, CBS Sports Network