Atalanta vs Arsenal: Where to watch and live stream 2024/2025 UEFA Champions League

Atalanta face Arsenal in the league phase Matchday 1 of the 2024/2025 UEFA Champions League. Find out here the match schedules, kickoff times, and streaming options available in your country.

Raheem Sterling of Arsenal
© IMAGO / Sportsphoto Raheem Sterling of Arsenal

By Leonardo Herrera

Atalanta will take on Arsenal in what will be the league phase Matchday 1 of the 2024/2025 UEFA Champions League. Here’s everything you need to know to catch the action, whether you’re watching on TV or streaming online, with viewing options available based on your location.

Atalanta enters the UEFA Champions League with high hopes, fresh off their triumph in last season’s Europa League. Although not considered one of the tournament favorites, the Italian side aims to replicate their impressive run on the continental stage. Their journey begins with a tough challenge as they face Arsenal, a team widely regarded as a serious contender for the title.

The Gunners, who have shown strong form in both the Premier League and the Champions League, are looking to assert their dominance early. Arsenal‘s ambition is clear—they want to contend on all fronts this season. Kicking off their campaign with a win would set the tone for a strong run in Europe.

Atalanta vs Arsenal: Kick-Off Time in your country

Argentina: 4:00 PM
Australia: 5:00 AM (September 20)
Bangladesh: 3:00 AM (September 20)
Canada: 3:00 PM
France: 9:00 PM
Germany: 9:00 PM
India: 12:30 AM (September 20)
Indonesia: 3:00 AM (September 20)
Ireland: 8:00 PM
Italy: 9:00 PM
Malaysia: 3:00 AM (September 20)
Mexico: 1:00 PM
Netherlands: 9:00 PM
Nigeria: 8:00 PM
Portugal: 8:00 PM
South Africa: 9:00 PM
Spain: 9:00 PM
UAE: 11:00 PM
UK: 8:00 PM
USA: 3:00 PM (ET)

Mateo Retegui of Atalanta – IMAGO / Gribaudi/ImagePhoto

Atalanta vs Arsenal: TV Channel and Live Streaming in your country

Source: Livesoccertv.com

Argentina: Disney+ Argentina, ESPN2 Argentina
Australia: Stan Sport
Bangladesh: tapmad, Sony LIV, SONY TEN 2, SONY TEN 3, SONY TEN 2 HD, SONY TEN 3 HD
Canada: DAZN Canada
France: myCANAL, Canal+ Live 4
Germany: DAZN Germany
India: JioTV, Sony LIV, SONY TEN 2, SONY TEN 3, SONY TEN 2 HD, SONY TEN 3 HD
Indonesia: beIN Sports Connect Indonesia, Vidio, beIN Sports 3 Indonesia
International: Sport 24
Ireland: RTE Player, discovery+, discovery+ App, RTE 2, TNT Sports 1, Virgin Media Two, Premier Sports ROI 1
Italy: SKY Go Italia, NOW TV, Sky Sport 252, Sky Sport Uno, Sky Sport 4K
Malaysia: beIN Sports Connect Malaysia, sooka, beIN Sports 3 Malaysia
Mexico: Max
Netherlands: Ziggo Sport 3
Nigeria: DStv Now, SuperSport Football Plus Nigeria, SuperSport MaXimo 1
Portugal: DAZN Portugal, DAZN Eleven 2 Portugal
South Africa: DStv App, SuperSport Premier League, SuperSport MaXimo 1, Supersport Grandstand
Spain: Movistar+, Movistar Champions League 3
United Arab Emirates: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports HD 2, beIN Sports English
UK: discovery+, discovery+ App, TNT Sports 1
USA: Paramount+, ViX

Leonardo Herrera

Leonardo Herrera is a multilingual journalist and writer at Bolavip US, bringing over eight years of experience in the field. He earned a degree in Sports Journalism from the National University of La Plata and is fluent in English, Spanish, and Portuguese. Specializing in a diverse array of sports, Leonardo covers soccer, basketball, combat sports, tennis, and motorsports. In his current role, he focuses on crafting engaging event previews, utilizing his language skills and extensive sports knowledge to enhance content accessibility for a global audience.

