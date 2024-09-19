Atalanta vs Arsenal: Where to watch and live stream 2024/2025 UEFA Champions League

Atalanta face Arsenal in the league phase Matchday 1 of the 2024/2025 UEFA Champions League. Find out here the match schedules, kickoff times, and streaming options available in your country.

Atalanta will take on Arsenal in what will be the league phase Matchday 1 of the 2024/2025 UEFA Champions League. Here’s everything you need to know to catch the action, whether you’re watching on TV or streaming online, with viewing options available based on your location.

[Watch Atalanta vs Arsenal live in the USA on Paramount+]

Atalanta enters the UEFA Champions League with high hopes, fresh off their triumph in last season’s Europa League. Although not considered one of the tournament favorites, the Italian side aims to replicate their impressive run on the continental stage. Their journey begins with a tough challenge as they face Arsenal, a team widely regarded as a serious contender for the title.

The Gunners, who have shown strong form in both the Premier League and the Champions League, are looking to assert their dominance early. Arsenal‘s ambition is clear—they want to contend on all fronts this season. Kicking off their campaign with a win would set the tone for a strong run in Europe.

Atalanta vs Arsenal: Kick-Off Time in your country

Argentina: 4:00 PM

Australia: 5:00 AM (September 20)

Bangladesh: 3:00 AM (September 20)

Canada: 3:00 PM

France: 9:00 PM

Germany: 9:00 PM

India: 12:30 AM (September 20)

Indonesia: 3:00 AM (September 20)

Ireland: 8:00 PM

Italy: 9:00 PM

Malaysia: 3:00 AM (September 20)

Mexico: 1:00 PM

Netherlands: 9:00 PM

Nigeria: 8:00 PM

Portugal: 8:00 PM

South Africa: 9:00 PM

Spain: 9:00 PM

UAE: 11:00 PM

UK: 8:00 PM

USA: 3:00 PM (ET)

Mateo Retegui of Atalanta – IMAGO / Gribaudi/ImagePhoto

Atalanta vs Arsenal: TV Channel and Live Streaming in your country

Source: Livesoccertv.com

Argentina: Disney+ Argentina, ESPN2 Argentina

Australia: Stan Sport

Bangladesh: tapmad, Sony LIV, SONY TEN 2, SONY TEN 3, SONY TEN 2 HD, SONY TEN 3 HD

Canada: DAZN Canada

France: myCANAL, Canal+ Live 4

Germany: DAZN Germany

India: JioTV, Sony LIV, SONY TEN 2, SONY TEN 3, SONY TEN 2 HD, SONY TEN 3 HD

Indonesia: beIN Sports Connect Indonesia, Vidio, beIN Sports 3 Indonesia

International: Sport 24

Ireland: RTE Player, discovery+, discovery+ App, RTE 2, TNT Sports 1, Virgin Media Two, Premier Sports ROI 1

Italy: SKY Go Italia, NOW TV, Sky Sport 252, Sky Sport Uno, Sky Sport 4K

Malaysia: beIN Sports Connect Malaysia, sooka, beIN Sports 3 Malaysia

Mexico: Max

Netherlands: Ziggo Sport 3

Nigeria: DStv Now, SuperSport Football Plus Nigeria, SuperSport MaXimo 1

Portugal: DAZN Portugal, DAZN Eleven 2 Portugal

South Africa: DStv App, SuperSport Premier League, SuperSport MaXimo 1, Supersport Grandstand

Spain: Movistar+, Movistar Champions League 3

United Arab Emirates: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports HD 2, beIN Sports English

UK: discovery+, discovery+ App, TNT Sports 1

USA: Paramount+, ViX