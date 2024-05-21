Atalanta will clash with Bayer Leverkusen in the 2024 Europa League final. Fans eager to witness the showdown have several options to catch the action, including traditional TV broadcasts and convenient live streaming services available in their country.
The grand final of Europa League will have on one side Bayer Leverkusen, aiming to crown a magnificent season in which they remained undefeated Bundesliga champions and are also set to compete in the Pokal final. The German team has demonstrated exceptional prowess and now seeks to complete an amazing season for them with an international title.
On the other side will be Atalanta, who have steadily advanced through the tournament, ousting formidable teams like Liverpool. The Italians will aim to replicate their outstanding performance against the “Reds” and secure an international trophy.
Atalanta vs Bayer Leverkusen: Kick-Off Time in Your Country
Argentina: 4:00 PM
Australia: 6:00 AM (May 23)
Bangladesh: 1:00 AM (May 23)
Canada: 3:00 PM
Germany: 9:00 PM
France: 9:00 PM
India: 12:30 AM (May 23)
Indonesia: 3:00 AM (May 23)
Ireland: 8:00 PM
Italy: 9:00 PM
Malaysia: 3:00 AM (May 23)
Mexico: 1:00 PM
Netherlands: 9:00 PM
Nigeria: 8:00 PM
Portugal: 8:00 PM
South Africa: 9:00 PM
Spain: 9:00 PM
UAE: 11:00 PM
UK: 8:00 PM
USA: 3:00 PM (ET)
Atalanta vs Bayer Leverkusen: TV Channel and Live Streaming in Your Country
Source: Livesoccertv.com
Argentina: Star+ Argentina, ESPN Argentina
Australia: Stan Sport
Bangladesh: SONY TEN 2 HD, SONY TEN 2, Sony LIV
Canada: DAZN Canada
France: 6play, Free, Canal+ France, Molotov W9
Germany: RTL, RTL+, Servus TV
India: SonyLIV, SONY TEN 2 HD, JioTV, SONY TEN 2
Indonesia: SCTV Video
Ireland: discovery+ App, Virgin Media Two, discovery+, TNT Sports 1, Virgin TV Go
Italy: DAZN Italia, Sky Sport Calcio, NOW TV, SKY Go Italia, RaiPlay, RAI 1, Sky Sport Uno, Sky Sport 4K
Malaysia: beIN Sports 3 Malaysia, beIN Sports Connect Malaysia, sooka
Mexico: ESPN Mexico, Star+ Mexico, Fox Sports Mexico, Fanatiz Mexico
Netherlands: Watch ESPN, Veronica TV, Canvas, ESPN, ESPN Extra
Nigeria: SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Football Plus Nigeria, DStv Now
Portugal: Sport TV Multiscreen, Sport TV1, SIC
South Africa: DStv App, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Premier League, SuperSport GOtv Football, MáXimo 360, SuperSport MaXimo 2
Spain: Movistar+, Movistar Champions League, Movistar Plus+
United Arab Emirates: beIN 4K Arabia, beIN Sports English, beIN Sports HD 1, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD
United Kingdom: discovery+ App, discovery+, TNT Sports 1, TNT Sports Ultimate
USA: Fubo (free trial), Paramount+, TUDN, UniMás, CBS Sports Network, ViX, Univision NOW