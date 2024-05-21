Atalanta will face Bayer Leverkusen for the 2023/2024 Europa League final. You can find out here how to watch this game on TV or live stream it free in your country.

Atalanta vs Bayer Leverkusen: Where and how to watch Live 2023/2024 Europa League final

Atalanta will clash with Bayer Leverkusen in the 2024 Europa League final. Fans eager to witness the showdown have several options to catch the action, including traditional TV broadcasts and convenient live streaming services available in their country.

[Watch Atalanta vs Bayer Leverkusen live for FREE in the USA on Fubo]

The grand final of Europa League will have on one side Bayer Leverkusen, aiming to crown a magnificent season in which they remained undefeated Bundesliga champions and are also set to compete in the Pokal final. The German team has demonstrated exceptional prowess and now seeks to complete an amazing season for them with an international title.

On the other side will be Atalanta, who have steadily advanced through the tournament, ousting formidable teams like Liverpool. The Italians will aim to replicate their outstanding performance against the “Reds” and secure an international trophy.

Atalanta vs Bayer Leverkusen: Kick-Off Time in Your Country

Argentina: 4:00 PM

Australia: 6:00 AM (May 23)

Bangladesh: 1:00 AM (May 23)

Canada: 3:00 PM

Germany: 9:00 PM

France: 9:00 PM

India: 12:30 AM (May 23)

Indonesia: 3:00 AM (May 23)

Ireland: 8:00 PM

Italy: 9:00 PM

Malaysia: 3:00 AM (May 23)

Mexico: 1:00 PM

Netherlands: 9:00 PM

Nigeria: 8:00 PM

Portugal: 8:00 PM

South Africa: 9:00 PM

Spain: 9:00 PM

UAE: 11:00 PM

UK: 8:00 PM

USA: 3:00 PM (ET)

Aviva Stadium UEFA Europa League – IMAGO / Sven Simon

Atalanta vs Bayer Leverkusen: TV Channel and Live Streaming in Your Country

Source: Livesoccertv.com

Argentina: Star+ Argentina, ESPN Argentina

Australia: Stan Sport

Bangladesh: SONY TEN 2 HD, SONY TEN 2, Sony LIV

Canada: DAZN Canada

France: 6play, Free, Canal+ France, Molotov W9

Germany: RTL, RTL+, Servus TV

India: SonyLIV, SONY TEN 2 HD, JioTV, SONY TEN 2

Indonesia: SCTV Video

Ireland: discovery+ App, Virgin Media Two, discovery+, TNT Sports 1, Virgin TV Go

Italy: DAZN Italia, Sky Sport Calcio, NOW TV, SKY Go Italia, RaiPlay, RAI 1, Sky Sport Uno, Sky Sport 4K

Malaysia: beIN Sports 3 Malaysia, beIN Sports Connect Malaysia, sooka

Mexico: ESPN Mexico, Star+ Mexico, Fox Sports Mexico, Fanatiz Mexico

Netherlands: Watch ESPN, Veronica TV, Canvas, ESPN, ESPN Extra

Nigeria: SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Football Plus Nigeria, DStv Now

Portugal: Sport TV Multiscreen, Sport TV1, SIC

South Africa: DStv App, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Premier League, SuperSport GOtv Football, MáXimo 360, SuperSport MaXimo 2

Spain: Movistar+, Movistar Champions League, Movistar Plus+

United Arab Emirates: beIN 4K Arabia, beIN Sports English, beIN Sports HD 1, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD

United Kingdom: discovery+ App, discovery+, TNT Sports 1, TNT Sports Ultimate

USA: Fubo (free trial), Paramount+, TUDN, UniMás, CBS Sports Network, ViX, Univision NOW