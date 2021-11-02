Atalanta will host Manchester United at the Atleti Azzurri d'Italia Stadium for Matchday 4 of the UEFA Champions League 2021/22 group stage. Here, find out when, where and in what channel watch this crucial match in the US.

Atalanta and Manchester United will meet at the Atleti Azzurri d'Italia Stadium for Matchday 4 of the UEFA Champions League 2021/22. It’s a decisive match for the future of both teams, who are looking to reach the competition's round of 16 as soon as possible. Here is all the detailed information about this UCL game including the date, time, TV Channel and location.

United are leaders of Group F, but only three points separate them from fourth-placed Young Boys. Atalanta want revenge from their late 3-2 defeat to the Red Devils last time out thanks to a Cristiano Ronaldo’s goal in the 81th minute.

Manchester are coming with confidence after getting a 3-0 win against Tottenham on Saturday, while Atalanta drew 2-2 with Lazio at home. This match and the next between United and Villarreal will likely decide the destiny of the group.

Atalanta vs Manchester United: Date

Atalanta and Manchester United will face each other for Matchday 4 of the UEFA Champions League 2021/22 group stage on Tuesday, November 2, 2021. The match will take place at Atleti Azzurri d'Italia Stadium.

Atalanta vs Manchester United: Time by state in the US

ET: 4:00 PM

CT: 3:00 PM

MT: 2:00 PM

PT: 1:00 PM

TV Channel in the US to watch or live stream Atalanta vs Manchester United

The Champions League match between Bayern and Benfica for Matchday 4 of the group stage, to be played at Allianz Arena, will be broadcasted in the US by TUDN USA, Paramount+, UniMás, TUDN App, TUDN.com, Univision NOW, TUDNxtra.