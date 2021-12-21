Athletic Club will be local Real Madrid (current leader of this season 2021/22) this Wednesday, December 23 at 3:30 PM (ET) at the San Mames Stadium. Here you can find the preview, predictions, odds and how to watch or stream live online for free in the United States.

Athletic Club vs. Real Madrid: Predictions, odds, and how to watch or live stream free in the US for this La Liga game

Real Madrid seeks to remain at the top of the standings, and in order to do so, it must win this Wednesday, December 23, against a difficult rival like Athletic Club, in match to be ahead of matchday 21. Here you will find all the information about the storylines, predictions and odds of this La Liga game.

Real Madrid come off a draw that left it felt more like a defeat. It is that they had the opportunity to obtain the 3 points playing at home against one of the weakest rivals of this 2021/22 season of La Liga, Cadiz, and they could barely get a 0-0. That is why he is now looking for victory against a complicated rival like Athletic Club.

On the local side, they are just 5 points from the qualifying zone for the next Europa League and that seems to be the goal for the Bilbao team this season. They should get as many points as possible if they want to achieve that goal and a victory against a very difficult opponent such as Real Madrid could be a good incentive.

Athletic Club vs. Real Madrid: Match Information

Date: Wednesday, December 22, 2021

Time: 3:30 PM (ET)

Location: San Mames Stadium, Bilbao, Basque Country, Spain

Athletic Club vs. Real Madrid: Time by State in the US

ET: 3:30 PM

CT: 2:30 PM

MT: 1:30 PM

PT: 12:30 PM

Athletic Club vs. Real Madrid: Storylines and Head-to-Head

As can be expected taking into account the trajectory of both teams, Real Madrid clearly dominates the history of matches between them. In total the two rivals have played 203 times with 104 victories for the “Merengues”, 62 for the “Rojiblancos” and 36 draws. The match they will play this Wednesday, December 22, will be the 205th.

Also known as The Old Classic or The Other Classic, this derby is one of the oldest and with the longest history in Spain. It was originally scheduled to be played on January 19, 2022, but since these teams are affected by other competition (the Spanish Super Cup in Saudi Arabia), it will be advanced to this Wednesday, December 22.

How to Watch or Stream Live Free Athletic Club vs. Real Madrid in the US

The old classic that Athletic Club and Real Madrid will play this Wednesday, December 22 at 3:30 PM (ET) in a game that will be ahead of La Liga matchday 21, with one of them seeking to continue as the sole leader of this season 2021/22, and the other reaching the qualification zone for the next Europa League, will be broadcast to the United States on ESPN +.

Athletic Club vs. Real Madrid: Predictions and Odds

The bookmakers have a favorite for this match. These are the odds according to DraftKings: Real Madrid are unsurprisingly (and by wide difference) the favorites with +115 odds, while Athletic Club have +240. A tie would finish in a +255 payout.

DraftKings Athletic Club +240 Tie +255 Real Madrid +115

*Odds vis DraftKings