Atlanta United will play against Inter Miami this Saturday, September 16 for the Matchday 32 of the 2023 MLS. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country.

Gradually, Inter Miami have been improving their performance in the 2023 MLS season after initially struggling at the bottom of the standings. Although they currently sit in the penultimate place in the Eastern Conference, a position that would exclude them from the postseason, there are reasons to believe that this situation can be reversed.

Since Lionel Messi‘s arrival, Inter Miami have shed their underdog status, and they now trail DC United, the team in the playoff position, by just 6 points. To maintain their momentum, they must continue winning. Their upcoming opponents are Atlanta United, a team currently holding the 6th place in the East and vying for a playoff berth.

Atlanta United vs Inter Miami: Kick-Off Time

Argentina: 6:00 PM

Australia: 7:00 PM (September 17)

Belgium: 11:00 PM

Brazil: 6:00 PM

Canada: 5:00 PM

Denmark: 11:00 PM

Egypt: 12:00 AM (September 17)

France: 11:00 PM

Germany: 11:00 PM

Ghana: 10:00 PM

Greece: 12:00 AM (September 17)

India: 2:30 AM (September 17)

Indonesia: 5:00 AM (September 17)

Ireland: 10:00 PM

Israel: 12:00 AM (September 17)

Italy: 11:00 PM

Malaysia: 5:00 AM (September 17)

Mexico: 3:00 PM

Netherlands: 11:00 PM

New Zealand: 9:00 AM (September 17)

Norway: 11:00 PM

Philippines: 5:00 AM (September 17)

Poland: 11:00 PM

Portugal: 10:00 PM

Saudi Arabia: 12:00 AM (September 17)

Spain: 11:00 PM

Sweden: 11:00 PM

Switzerland: 11:00 PM

UAE: 2:00 AM (September 17)

UK: 10:00 PM

United States: 5:00 PM (ET)

Atlanta United vs Inter Miami: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Apple TV has the rights to broadcast MLS for the United States, Canada and the rest of the world. Click here and enjoy all the games of one of the best Concacaf leagues. Other option for US is SiriusXM FC.