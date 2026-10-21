Atlas vs Club America: How to watch, Live Stream, TV Channel and Time for a Liga MX game on October 21, 2026

Atlas host Club America at Estadio Jalisco in Guadalajara on Wednesday, October 21, for Matchday 13 of the Liga MX Apertura 2026. With the regular season approaching its decisive stretch, both teams will be looking to strengthen their position in the standings. Find out how to watch the match live in the United States.

Match Summary Match Atlas vs Club America Tournament Liga MX Date Wednesday, October 21, 2026 Time 8:30 PM ET / 5:30 PM PT TV Channels TUDN USA Live Stream TUDN.com, TUDN App, ViX

How to watch Atlas vs Club America in the USA

Atlas vs. Club America will be broadcast live in the United States on TUDN, with online streaming available through ViX, TUDN.com and the TUDN App.

Can I watch Atlas vs Club America for free?

There is no confirmed legal free-streaming option for Atlas vs. Club America in the United States. TUDN and ViX are the confirmed broadcast options, but viewers should check their existing TV or streaming subscriptions.

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Match Preview: What’s at stake?

Atlas and Club America meet in a crucial Matchday 13 fixture of the 2026 Liga MX Apertura, with both sides competing for a strong position ahead of the postseason.

Club America entered the matchup at the top of the standings, while Atlas were also in the qualification picture, making the points particularly valuable as the regular season progresses.

Atlas team photo during the Torneo Apertura 2025 Liga MX (Source: Simon Barber/Getty Images)

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Atlas arrive after a 2-0 victory over Necaxa on October 16, following a 1-1 draw against Guadalajara. The results offer a boost for the hosts, who will look to use their home advantage at Estadio Jalisco to challenge one of the tournament’s leading teams.

Club America, meanwhile, come off an entertaining 5-3 win over Leon on October 18. Their attacking performance underlined their ability to score goals, but conceding three times also leaves room for improvement defensively. The visitors will aim to maintain their momentum and protect their position near the top of the table.

Atlas vs Club America: Predicted Lineups

Atlas (4-4-2): Camilo Vargas; Jorge Rodriguez, Jair Purata, Adilson Frias, Adrian Sanchez; Tomas Esteves, Cesar Ramirez, Gustavo Montiel, Kevin Zenon; Ryan Mmaee, Gonzalo Monzon.

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Club America (4-2-3-1): Luis Malagon; Franco Rossano, Santiago Ramos Mingo, Santiago Bueno, Dagoberto Espinoza; Israel Reyes, Erick Sanchez; Brian Rodriguez, Carlos Alvarez, Alejandro Zendejas; Henry Martin.

What time is the Atlas vs Club America match?

Atlas vs. Club America kicks off on Wednesday, October 21, at 8:30 p.m. ET in the United States, according to TelevisaUnivision’s official broadcast schedule. The match will take place at Estadio Jalisco in Guadalajara, Mexico.

Eastern Time: 8:30 p.m.

Central Time: 7:30 p.m.

Mountain Time: 6:30 p.m.

Pacific Time: 5:30 p.m.