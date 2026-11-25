Monterrey face Club America today at Estadio BBVA in the 2026 Liga MX Apertura. Find out here the predicted lineups for this match.

Monterrey hosts Club America on November 25, 2026 in a Liga MX Apertura clash that carries weight for both sides as the playoffs get underway, and the predicted lineups show two teams set up to attack from the opening whistle.

Monterrey line up in a 4-2-3-1 with Luis Cárdenas in goal behind a back four of Ricardo Chávez, Víctor Guzmán, Alonso Aceves and Gerardo Arteaga. Óliver Torres and Diego Rossi sit in the double pivot, with Orbelín Pineda, Lucas Ocampos and Jesús Corona supporting Hugo Cuypers up front. The predicted XI is without Stefan Medina, Esteban Andrada, Uroš Djurdjevic and Carlos Salcedo, all out, which thins Monterrey’s defensive and goalkeeping depth and puts more responsibility on the attacking midfield trio to create chances.

Monterrey’s predicted lineup (4-2-3-1): Luis Cárdenas; Ricardo Chávez, Víctor Guzmán, Alonso Aceves, Gerardo Arteaga; Óliver Torres, Diego Rossi, Orbelín Pineda; Lucas Ocampos, Hugo Cuypers, Jesús Corona.

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Club America also set up in a 4-2-3-1, with Luis Malagón starting in goal behind Kevin Álvarez, Santiago Bueno, Santiago Ramos Mingo and Franco Rossano. Érick Sánchez and Carlos Álvarez anchor midfield, while Israel Reyes, Alex Zendejas and Brian Rodríguez work around Miguel Borja as the central striker. Club America are missing Víctor Dávila, José Zúñiga, Raphael Veiga and Yhormar Hurtado, all out, which limits attacking options off the bench and leaves Borja with added weight to carry up top.

Club America’s predicted lineup (4-2-3-1): Luis Malagón; Kevin Álvarez, Santiago Bueno, Santiago Ramos Mingo, Franco Rossano; Érick Sánchez, Carlos Álvarez, Israel Reyes; Alex Zendejas, Miguel Borja, Brian Rodríguez.

How does Monterrey arrive for the game vs Club America?

Monterrey head into this one off a mixed stretch of results. They beat Pumas UNAM 2-0 on November 22 and followed an earlier 1-0 win over Queretaro on November 14, but those two wins came after a 0-4 loss to Toluca on November 8. A win here would steady things and keep Monterrey in a strong position heading into the final rounds.

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How does Club America arrive for the game vs Monterrey?

Club America arrive in less settled form. They lost 0-1 to Tigres on November 22, and before that drew 2-2 with Pumas UNAM on November 8 and 2-2 with Toluca on November 1. Three games without a win puts real pressure on Club America to respond on the road in Monterrey.