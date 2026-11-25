Club America and Monterrey meet in a high-stakes Liga MX Apertura quarterfinal, with the first leg setting the tone for a tense battle. Every goal could shift the balance before the decisive return match.

The Liga MX Apertura 2026 playoffs begin with a heavyweight showdown as Club America visits Monterrey for the first leg of the quarterfinals at Estadio BBVA. The two Mexican giants enter the KO stage with a semifinal spot in sight.

America finished third in the regular-season standings with 30 points, while Monterrey secured sixth place with 27. That difference could become crucial as the teams battle across two legs, with the return match scheduled for November 28.

With Guillermo Almada’s team looking to bounce back from a difficult end to the regular season and Matias Almeyda’s Rayados aiming to take advantage of home-field support, the first leg carries plenty of weight.

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What happens if Club America beat Monterrey today?

If Club America beat Monterrey today, they will take the lead in the aggregate score of their Liga MX Apertura 2026 quarterfinal series and move closer to the semifinals.

However, the result will not change either team’s position in the regular-season standings, since both clubs have already completed their 17 league matches.

Club America pose for a team photo (Source: Jordan Bank/Getty Images)

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They finished third in the standings with 30 points and a +14 goal difference, while Monterrey ended the regular season in sixth place with 27 points and a +4 goal difference. Those positions will remain the same regardless of the first-leg result.

A victory at Estadio BBVA would give America an advantage heading into the second leg at Estadio Banorte on Saturday, November 28. If the aggregate score is tied after both matches, the Aguilas would advance because of their higher position in the regular-season table.

What happens if Club America lose to Monterrey today?

If Club America lose to Monterrey, they will fall behind in the aggregate score of the quarterfinal series, but they will remain third in the Liga MX Apertura 2026 standings with 30 points. Monterrey would take an advantage into the second leg while staying in sixth place with 27 points.

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The defeat would not eliminate America from the tournament. The team would still have the opportunity to turn the series around in the return match at Estadio Banorte.

To advance, America would need to win the second leg by at least the same margin as its first-leg defeat. If the aggregate score is tied after the two games, the Aguilas would qualify because they finished higher in the regular season.

What happens if Club America and Monterrey tie today?

If Club America and Monterrey tie today, the aggregate score of their quarterfinal series will remain level, and Guillermo Almada’s team will keep the advantage because of its higher position in the standings. The Aguilas would remain third with 30 points, while Monterrey would stay sixth with 27.

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A draw at Estadio BBVA would leave the series open heading into the second leg. America could advance with a win or another draw in the return match, while Monterrey would need to win to qualify for the semifinals.

If both teams finish the two matches with the same aggregate score, America would advance without extra time or a penalty shootout. The Liga MX quarterfinal rules give the advantage to the team that finished higher in the regular-season standings.

Key takeaways

Club America finished third with 30 points while Monterrey placed sixth with 27.

while Monterrey placed sixth with 27. The second leg occurs November 28 at Estadio Banorte following the opener at Estadio BBVA.

at Estadio Banorte following the opener at Estadio BBVA. Club America advance on aggregate ties without extra time due to higher regular-season standings.