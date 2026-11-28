Club America hosts Monterrey at Estadio Banorte in Mexico City in the quarterfinals of the 2026 Liga MX Apertura playoffs. Both sides go in off a scoreless draw against each other, with the series still to be settled. Here is how to watch the game live in the USA.

Club America vs Monterrey: Match Summary Match Club America vs. Monterrey Tournament 2026 Liga MX Apertura Date Saturday, November 28, 2026 Time 10:10 PM ET / 7:10 PM PT TV Channels TUDN, Univision Live Stream ViX, TUDN.com, Univision NOW, TUDN App

How to watch Club America vs Monterrey in the USA

Fans in the USA can watch the match on TUDN and Univision, both carrying the quarterfinal matchup live from Mexico City.

Streaming options include ViX, TUDN.com, Univision NOW and the TUDN App for anyone who wants to follow the game outside of cable.

Advertisement

Can I watch Club America vs Monterrey for free?

The game also airs on Univision, which is free over the air with an antenna.

Match Preview: What’s at stake?

Club America enters this quarterfinal clash looking to build on recent form. Their last three matches show a 0-0 draw with Monterrey, a 0-1 loss to Tigres and a 2-2 draw with Pumas UNAM. Getting a result at Estadio Banorte matters now more than ever with a spot in the next round on the line.

Monterrey have been steadier in recent weeks. They drew 0-0 with CF America, beat Pumas UNAM 2-0 and edged Queretaro 1-0 in their last three outings. That recent run gives them confidence as they look to advance past the quarterfinals.

The stakes are high for both clubs. A win at Estadio Banorte would move either team closer to the next stage of the playoffs, and neither side can afford to be careless in a knockout setting.

Advertisement

Club America lead the head-to-head with 3 wins in their last 10 meetings. Their most recent meeting was on November 26, 2026: Monterrey 0-0 Club America.

Club America vs Monterrey: Predicted Lineups

Club America (4-2-3-1): Rodolfo Cota; Kevin Alvarez, Santiago Bueno, Santiago Ramos Mingo, Israel Reyes; Erick Sanchez, Carlos Alvarez, Alan Cervantes; Alex Zendejas, Henry Martin, Oscar Perea.

Monterrey (4-2-3-1): Luis Cardenas; Orbelin Pineda, Victor Guzman, Carlos Salcedo, Gerardo Arteaga; Oliver Torres, Jesus Corona, Fidel Ambriz; Luca Orellano, Roberto De la Rosa, Lucas Ocampos.

Advertisement

What time is the Club America vs Monterrey match?

The Club America vs Monterrey match kicks off on Saturday, November 28, at 10:10 PM ET in the United States. For viewers across different US regions, here are the start times: