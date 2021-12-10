Atlas play against Leon for the second leg of the Apertura Finals at the Liga MX. Check all the exclusive details about the potential lineups from both teams for this interesting game.

Atlas and Leon meet in a game for the Apertura Finals of the 2021 Liga MX. This game will take place at Estadio Jalisco in Guadalajara on December 12, 2021 at 9:15 PM (ET). The home team was close to take take the first game but failed. Here is all the detailed information about this Liga MX Apertura Finals potential lineups.

Atlas had a good game during the first leg on December 9 against Leon as they scored the first goal of the game by Luis Ricardo Reyes in the 11th minute. But the home team, Leon, wasted no time to play at their best and win the game.

Leon won the first game of the Apertura Finals after committing several defensive errors that affected the performance of the home team. But after all the team won thanks to one of the top scorers, Victor Davila who tied the game in the 37th minute.

Atlas probable lineup

Atlas could do nothing to win the first game of the Apertura Finals against Leon on the road, despite the team pressing from the first minute until they scored the first goal in the 11th minute by Luis Ricardo Reyes (DF). The home team tied the game 26 minutes later, but in the second half Atlas scored the third goal of the game by top scorer Julio Furch, but only four minutes from the 90th minute the referee awarded a penalty to the home team, Leon.

The top scorer of Atlas is the Argentine Julio Furch with 6 goals this season and he will play as a forward alongside another top scorer of the team, Julian Quiñones with 5 goals and 3 assists. The two of them are the only players on the Atlas' roster with more than 3 goals each.

This is the likely Atlas’s lineup for this game: Vargas (GK), Santamaría (DF), Nervo (DF), Angulo (DF), Barbosa (MF), Torres (MF), Rocha (MF), Márquez (MF), Reyes (MF), Quiñones (FW), Furch (FW).

Leon probable lineup

Leon did a good job after scoring the game equalizer as the pressure from the midfield with Frasica, Meneses and Angel Mena worked to prevent Atlas's attack from drowning the defense led by centrals Tesillo and Barreiro. The team made five substitutions from the 35th minute onwards to refresh the midfield. One of those substitutions, Fidel Ambriz out, Victor Davila in, was the one that gave Leon the victory as Davila scored the winner goal in the 90th minute.

It is very likely that Davila starts the game on the road against Atlas' as Fidel Ambriz has only played eight games this season with Leon and only two games as a starter. But Ariel Holan, Leon’s head coach, could use the same strategy of substituting another player for Davila to play and thereby refreshing the game strategy.

This is the likely Leon’s lineup for this game: Cota (GK), Navarro (DF), Barreiro (DF), Tesillo (DF), Mosquera (DF), Ramírez (MF), Colombatto (MF), Rodríguez (MF), Meneses (MF), Mena (FW), Dávila (FW).