Atlas and Pachuca will face-off at Estadio Jalisco for the First Leg of the 2022 Torneo Clausura Liga MX Finals. Check out all the detailed information about this Liga MX Playoffs game such as the Date, Time and TV Channel. This Liga MX Finals game will available in the United States to watch and stream live on FuboTV (Free 7-day Trial).

Atlas clinched the Liga MX finals for the second time in a row. The current Liga MX champions have a unique opportunity to start off good at home. The team managed by Diego Cocca qualified to this stage after a 5-4 win in the global score to Tigres UANL. In addition, Atlas won 3-0 their last home in the semifinals.

On the other side, Pachuca had the best regular season run. Pachuca haven't lost yet in the 2022 Torneo Clausura Liga MX Playoffs. Pachuca have registered 2 wins and 2 draws, both ties were as the visitors in the Quarterfinals and Semifinals stage. The team managed by Guillermo Almada seeks their 7th Liga MX title.

Atlas vs Pachuca: Date

Atlas will clash against Pachuca at Estadio Jalisco on Thursday, May 26, 2022 at 10:00 PM (ET) for the 2022 Torneo Clausura Liga MX Finals. This match will be the first of a two-legged series for the Liga MX title.

Atlas vs Pachuca: Time by States in the US

ET: 10:00 PM

CT: 9:00 PM

MT: 8:00 PM

PT: 7:00 PM

Atlas vs Pachuca: TV Channel to watch or stream live free in the US

This Liga MX Playoffs game between Atlas and Pachuca for the First Leg of the 2022 Torneo Clausura Liga MX Finals will be broadcast in the United States on FuboTV (Free 7-day Trial). Other options are: TUDN.com, TUDN USA, Univision, TUDN App and Univision NOW.