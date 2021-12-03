Atlas and Pumas UNAM will face each other in the second leg of the 2021 Apertura Playoffs semifinals. Here, find out when, where, at what time, and how to watch this Liga MX game in the US.

Atlas vs Pumas UNAM: Date, Time, and TV channel in the US for Liga MX 2021 Apertura Playoffs

The 2021 Torneo Apertura playoffs are coming to an end and it's getting extremely exciting. Atlas welcome Pumas UNAM to Estadio Jalisco in the second leg of the semifinals aiming to get close to the Liga MX final. Here, check out the date and time. To watch it in the US, tune in to fuboTV (7-day free trial streaming).

Los Zorros return home aiming to build on their victory in the first leg. Julio Furch has given Diego Cocca's men the edge in a hard-fought game that could get Atlas closer to the promised land.

Meanwhile, Andres Lillini's boys will make the trip to Guadalajara aiming to pull off another shock. Having upset Toluca and title favorites Club America, Pumas are confident they can turn things around.

Atlas vs Pumas UNAM: Date

Atlas and Pumas UNAM will face each other on Sunday, December 5, in the return leg of the 2021 Torneo Apertura Playoffs semifinals. In the first leg, Atlas emerged victorious thanks to a lone goal from Julio Furch.

Atlas vs Pumas UNAM: Time by State in the US

ET: 8 PM

CT: 7 PM

MT: 6 PM

PT: 5 PM

TV channel in the US to watch Atlas vs Pumas UNAM

The game between Atlas and Pumas UNAM will be broadcast in the US on fuboTV (7-day free trial streaming). Other options: TUDN.com, Univision NOW, TUDN App, TUDN USA, and Univision.