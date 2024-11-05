Trending topics:
CBB

NCAAB News: Second upset strikes opening day as another SEC team falls to Big Ten rival

Another SEC team down—two teams from a conference known for its power fell on the same day, and the worst part was both losses came at home against a Big Ten opponent. They couldn’t capitalize on the home-court advantage.

Head coach Jake Diebler of the Ohio State Buckeyes looks on during the first half of the game against the Michigan State Spartans at Breslin Center on February 25, 2024 in East Lansing, Michigan.
© Getty ImagesHead coach Jake Diebler of the Ohio State Buckeyes looks on during the first half of the game against the Michigan State Spartans at Breslin Center on February 25, 2024 in East Lansing, Michigan.

By Richard Tovar

It was a tough opening day for the SEC in the 2024-25 college basketball season. First, the Aggies fell, and now the Longhorns have joined them with a 80-72 loss to the Buckeyes. Despite having home-court advantage, they start the season with a defeat by more than eight points.

The Buckeyes won both quarters, scoring the first eight points of the game and never relinquishing their lead. The Longhorns managed to close the first quarter at 31-38, but the second quarter again opened with points for the visitors, who kept the home team at a steady deficit, averaging a 10-point margin.

Advertisement

Developing story…

richard tovar
Richard Tovar

ALSO READ

Packers: Matt LaFleur gets brutally honest on Jordan Love's interceptions
NFL

Packers: Matt LaFleur gets brutally honest on Jordan Love's interceptions

NCAAB News: Big 12 team delivers season’s first upset against SEC opponent
Sports

NCAAB News: Big 12 team delivers season’s first upset against SEC opponent

What does Max Verstappen need to clinch his fourth F1 title in Las Vegas?
Sports

What does Max Verstappen need to clinch his fourth F1 title in Las Vegas?

Stephanie White makes something clear about Caitlin Clark and Aliyah Boston for Fever's next season
Sports

Stephanie White makes something clear about Caitlin Clark and Aliyah Boston for Fever's next season

Better Collective Logo