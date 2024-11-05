NCAAB News: Second upset strikes opening day as another SEC team falls to Big Ten rival

Another SEC team down—two teams from a conference known for its power fell on the same day, and the worst part was both losses came at home against a Big Ten opponent. They couldn’t capitalize on the home-court advantage.

It was a tough opening day for the SEC in the 2024-25 college basketball season. First, the Aggies fell, and now the Longhorns have joined them with a 80-72 loss to the Buckeyes. Despite having home-court advantage, they start the season with a defeat by more than eight points.

The Buckeyes won both quarters, scoring the first eight points of the game and never relinquishing their lead. The Longhorns managed to close the first quarter at 31-38, but the second quarter again opened with points for the visitors, who kept the home team at a steady deficit, averaging a 10-point margin.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Developing story…