NCAAB News: Big 12 team delivers season’s first upset against SEC opponent

The first big shock of the season came from a Big 12 team on opening day. Few expected an SEC team to fall so quickly, but it happened—and it may not be the last time we see a surprise in the games ahead.

The first upset of the 2024-25 NCAA DI college basketball season has arrived, sooner than many expected. The UCF Knights handed No. 13 Texas A&M their first loss, with the home team clinching a 64-61 victory.

The first quarter was a complete thriller, ending in a 29-29 tie. The Aggies initially took control with a 6-0 run in the first four minutes, and at one point led by as much as 10 points (19-9). However, the Knights gradually chipped away at the lead, ultimately closing the quarter with a hard-earned tie.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Developing story…