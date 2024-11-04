Trending topics:
CBB

NCAAB News: Big 12 team delivers season’s first upset against SEC opponent

The first big shock of the season came from a Big 12 team on opening day. Few expected an SEC team to fall so quickly, but it happened—and it may not be the last time we see a surprise in the games ahead.

Head coach Johnny Dawkins of the University of Central Florida Knights reacts during the first half against the Brigham Young Cougars at the Marriott Center on February 13, 2024 in Provo, Utah.
© Getty ImagesHead coach Johnny Dawkins of the University of Central Florida Knights reacts during the first half against the Brigham Young Cougars at the Marriott Center on February 13, 2024 in Provo, Utah.

By Richard Tovar

The first upset of the 2024-25 NCAA DI college basketball season has arrived, sooner than many expected. The UCF Knights handed No. 13 Texas A&M their first loss, with the home team clinching a 64-61 victory.

The first quarter was a complete thriller, ending in a 29-29 tie. The Aggies initially took control with a 6-0 run in the first four minutes, and at one point led by as much as 10 points (19-9). However, the Knights gradually chipped away at the lead, ultimately closing the quarter with a hard-earned tie.

Advertisement

Developing story…

richard tovar
Richard Tovar

ALSO READ

What does Max Verstappen need to clinch his fourth F1 title in Las Vegas?
Sports

What does Max Verstappen need to clinch his fourth F1 title in Las Vegas?

Stephanie White makes something clear about Caitlin Clark and Aliyah Boston for Fever's next season
Sports

Stephanie White makes something clear about Caitlin Clark and Aliyah Boston for Fever's next season

Browns name their starting QB after Jameis Winston's Week 9 meltdown
NFL

Browns name their starting QB after Jameis Winston's Week 9 meltdown

Neymar Jr. speaks out after injury setback on his second game with Al Hilal following comeback
Soccer

Neymar Jr. speaks out after injury setback on his second game with Al Hilal following comeback

Better Collective Logo