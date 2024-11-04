Trending topics:
NFL News: Panthers HC sends message to Bryce Young, Andy Dalton about the starting QB job

The Carolina Panthers have yet to finalize their starting quarterback this season, but HC Dave Canales has now provided a major update on the competition between Bryce Young and Andy Dalton for the role.

Bryce Young, quarterback of the Carolina Panthers
© Jared C. Tilton/Getty ImagesBryce Young, quarterback of the Carolina Panthers

By Fernando Franco Puga

The starting quarterback position is crucial in the NFL, and everyone knows it. Currently, the Carolina Panthers are deciding between Bryce Young and Andy Dalton, with head coach Dave Canales now offering a major update on the situation.

Last year, Bryce Young was widely regarded as the top quarterback prospect in the NFL Draft. The Panthers traded several picks to secure him at No. 1 overall, hoping to finally have a top-tier player at the position.

However, Young’s time with the NFC South club has not met expectations. This led to his being benched earlier this year, giving Andy Dalton an opportunity to start once more.

Bryce Young or Andy Dalton? Panthers HC shares update on QB competition

The Panthers haven’t had a standout quarterback since Cam Newton. Last year, the team made a bold move, trading multiple picks to acquire Bryce Young with the No. 1 selection.

Despite questions about his size, Young was highly rated by scouts. Unfortunately, his NFL performance has been inconsistent, leading to him being benched after several rough outings.

Andy Dalton took over the starting role in Week 3. The veteran performed well, but a recent car accident injured his thumb, prompting the Panthers to turn back to Young.

After a Week 8 loss to the Broncos, Young continued as the starter for Week 9. The Panthers defeated the Saints at home, with the former Alabama standout delivering a solid performance.

Now, fans are asking if Bryce Young should remain as starter. With Andy Dalton expected to return this week, HC Dave Canales must make a decision on who will face the Giants in Week 10.

Bryce Young

Quarterback Bryce Young #9 of the Carolina Panthers warms up prior to a game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Bank of America Stadium on September 15, 2024 in Charlotte, North Carolina.

We’ll take in all the information, watch the film, we’ve got to process, we’ve got to make sure we look at all this stuff, and we’ll let you guys know in the next couple days,” Canales said. “Make sure we make the best decision for the team.

“I’ve got to look at the whole thing, I’ve got to watch the film and all that stuff, but he came up big. Just proud of the step he took again, taking all the things we’re asking him to do and getting us to the right place.”

Has Andy Dalton fully recovered from his thumb injury?

In Week 9, the Panthers chose to start Bryce Young due to Andy Dalton’s thumb injury. The veteran had been involved in a car accident with his family, but thankfully, things didn’t escalate.

According to reports, Dalton has now been cleared to play. However, benching Bryce Young again could significantly impact the former No. 1 overall pick, especially as he’s coming off two solid performances.

fernando franco puga
Fernando Franco Puga

