Atlas play Pumas UNAM today for the Matchweek 6 of the 2022 Liga MX Torneo Clausura in Mexico. Get all details about how to watch the game, preview, information, prediction and odds in the US below.

Atlas are ready to play against Pumas UNAM in Matchweek 6 of the 2022 Liga MX Torneo Clausura. This game will be held at Jalisco Stadium in Guadalajara today, February 20, 2022 at 9:00 PM (ET). The home team is solid like a brick wall. Here is all the related information about this Liga MX game including the preview, storylines, predictions, odds and how to watch in the US. You can watch this game live on FuboTV with a 7-day free trial.

Atlas have a perfect record in the second phase of Liga MX with three wins and two draws and their most recent game was a draw against Puebla 1-1 on the road. Atlas are a big favorite for the 2022 Clausura Tournament.

Pumas UNAM won a recent game to end a two-week losing streak against Tigres UANL and Tijuana. Pumas' recent win came against Leon in a home game.

Atlas vs Pumas UNAM: Match Information

Date: Sunday, February 20, 2022.

Time: 9:00 PM (ET)

Location: Jalisco Stadium, Guadalajara, Mexico.

Live Stream: FuboTV (free trial)

Atlas vs Pumas UNAM: Times by State in the US

ET: 9:00 PM

CT: 8:00 PM

MT: 7:00 PM

PT: 6:00 PM

Atlas vs Pumas UNAM: Storylines

Atlas opened the 2022 Clausura Tournament with a 1-0 home win over Atletico San Luis, and after that game the team did nothing but win or draw. Two more victories, one against America 2-0 and another against Santos 2-1. Atlas are defending champions as they won the 2021 Liguilla against Leon in a penalty shoot-out. One of the recent draws in the second phase of Liga MX for Atlas was against Leon 1-1 on the road.

Pumas UNAM had a good performance during the 2021 Apertura Tournament, they played in the playoffs and lost in the semifinals against Atlas in two legs. Pumas UNAM had started the second phase with a couple of victories against Toluca 5-0 and against Queretaro 3-1, but after that good start the team lost two consecutive games that questioned their defensive game. The most recent victory against Leon 2-1 at home is a sign that things could improve for Pumas after a losing streak.

How To Watch Or Stream Live Free Atlas vs Pumas UNAM in the U.S.

If you are interested in this game of the 2022 Liga MX Torneo Clausura, you can watch it on your TV by tuning into channels that will broadcast it in the United States by: FuboTV and other options to watch the game in the US are TUDN.com, TUDN USA, TUDN App. Don't forget to download the app to watch the game on your smartphone.

Atlas vs Pumas UNAM: Predictions And Odds

Atlas are favorites to win at home by -0.5 goals and -104 moneyline at FanDuel, they have a solid game and know how to win against visitors. Pumas UNAM are underdogs with +0.5 ATS and +348 moneyline. The draw is offered at +232 odds and the totals at 2 goals. The best pick for this Liga MX game is: Atlas -0.5.



FanDuel Atlas -0.5 / -104 Draw / Totals +232 / 2 Pumas UNAM +0.5 / +348

* Odds via FanDuel.