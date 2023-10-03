Atletico Madrid and Feyenoord face each other this Wednesday, October 4 in what will be the Matchday 2 of the 2023/2024 UEFA Champions League group stage. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country.
Atletico Madrid had a difficult initial game against Lazio, against whom they ended up drawing 1-1, a result that, as it was a visitor, may seem good, but taking into account that the Italian team obtained the tie in the 5th minute recovered, it has no so good looking.
That is why now the Spanish team in their first game at home want to ensure victory. Their rivals will be the tough Feyernoord, who began their participation in the competition with a solid 2-0 against Celtic. The Dutch team knows that if they want to advance to the round of 16, Atletico Madrid are the rival to beat.
Atletico Madrid vs Feyenoord: Kick-Off Time
Argentina: 1:45 PM
Australia: 3:45 AM (October 5)
Bangladesh: 10:45 PM
Belgium: 6:45 PM
Brazil: 1:45 PM
Canada: 12:45 PM
Croatia: 6:45 PM
Denmark: 6:45 PM
Egypt: 6:45 PM
France: 6:45 PM
Germany: 6:45 PM
Ghana: 4:45 PM
Greece: 7:45 PM
India: 10:15 PM
Indonesia: 12:45 AM (October 5)
Ireland: 5:45 PM
Israel: 7:45 PM
Italy: 6:45 PM
Jamaica: 11:45 AM
Kenya: 7:45 PM
Malaysia: 12:45 AM (October 5)
Mexico: 10:45 AM
Morocco: 6:45 PM
Netherlands: 6:45 PM
New Zealand: 5:45 AM (October 5)
Nigeria: 5:45 PM
Norway: 6:45 PM
Philippines: 12:45 AM (October 5)
Poland: 6:45 PM
Portugal: 5:45 PM
Saudi Arabia: 7:45 PM
Serbia: 6:45 PM
Singapore: 12:45 AM (October 5)
South Africa: 6:45 PM
Spain: 6:45 PM
Sweden: 6:45 PM
Switzerland: 6:45 PM
UAE: 8:45 PM
UK: 5:45 PM
United States: 12:45 PM (ET)
Atletico Madrid vs Feyenoord: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Argentina: Star+, Fox Sports Argentina
Australia: City Sports
Bangladesh: Sony LIV
Belgium: Next Pickx
Brazil: TNT Go, GUIGO, TNT Brasil, HBO Max, Estádio TNT Sports
Canada: DAZN
Croatia: Arena Sport 3 Croatia
Denmark: TV3 Sport, Viaplay Denmark
Egypt: beIN Sports English 2, TOD, beIN Sports Premium 2, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
France: Free, beIN Sports 1, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Germany: DAZN, DAZN1
Ghana: SuperSport Football Plus ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 1, DStv Now
Greece: Cosmote Sport 4 HD
India: JioTV, Sony LIV
Indonesia: Vidio, SCTV
Ireland: discovery+, TNT Sports 1, discovery+ App, LiveScore App
Israel: 5Sport
Italy: Sky Sport 253, Mediaset Infinity, SKY Go Italia, NOW TV, Sky Sport Uno
Jamaica: Flow Sports App, Flowsports.co
Kenya: SuperSport MaXimo 1, DStv Now, SuperSport Football Plus ROA
Malaysia: beIN Sports Connect Malaysia, beIN Sports 3 Malaysia, sooka
Mexico: TNT Sports, TNT Go, HBO Max
Morocco: beIN Sports English 2, beIN Sports Premium 2, TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Netherlands: Ziggo Sport Voetbal, RTL 7
New Zealand: beIN Sports Connect New Zealand
Nigeria: SuperSport Football Plus Nigeria, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 1
Norway: TV 2 Play, TV2 Sport Premium
Poland: Polsat Box Go, Polsat Sport Premium 1
Portugal: DAZN Portugal, Eleven Sports 2 Portugal
Saudi Arabia: TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Singapore: beIN Sports Connect Singapore, StarHub TV+, beIN Sports 3
South Africa: DStv App, SuperSport Premier League, SuperSport MaXimo 1
Spain: Movistar+, Movistar Champions League
Sweden: TV4 Sport Live 1, TV4 Play
Switzerland: Blue Sport, Blue Sport 8 Live
United Arab Emirates: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports English 2, beIN Sports Premium 2, TOD
United Kingdom: discovery+, discovery+ App, TNT Sports 1
USA: Fubo (free trial), Paramount+, TUDN App, UniMás, Univision NOW, TUDN USA, ViX, TUDN.com, CBS Sports Golazo