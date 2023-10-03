Atletico Madrid vs Feyenoord: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream online 2023-2024 UEFA Champions League in your country

Atletico Madrid and Feyenoord face each other this Wednesday, October 4 in what will be the Matchday 2 of the 2023/2024 UEFA Champions League group stage. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country.

[Watch Atletico Madrid vs Feyenoord online FOR FREE in the US on Fubo]

Atletico Madrid had a difficult initial game against Lazio, against whom they ended up drawing 1-1, a result that, as it was a visitor, may seem good, but taking into account that the Italian team obtained the tie in the 5th minute recovered, it has no so good looking.

That is why now the Spanish team in their first game at home want to ensure victory. Their rivals will be the tough Feyernoord, who began their participation in the competition with a solid 2-0 against Celtic. The Dutch team knows that if they want to advance to the round of 16, Atletico Madrid are the rival to beat.

Atletico Madrid vs Feyenoord: Kick-Off Time

Argentina: 1:45 PM

Australia: 3:45 AM (October 5)

Bangladesh: 10:45 PM

Belgium: 6:45 PM

Brazil: 1:45 PM

Canada: 12:45 PM

Croatia: 6:45 PM

Denmark: 6:45 PM

Egypt: 6:45 PM

France: 6:45 PM

Germany: 6:45 PM

Ghana: 4:45 PM

Greece: 7:45 PM

India: 10:15 PM

Indonesia: 12:45 AM (October 5)

Ireland: 5:45 PM

Israel: 7:45 PM

Italy: 6:45 PM

Jamaica: 11:45 AM

Kenya: 7:45 PM

Malaysia: 12:45 AM (October 5)

Mexico: 10:45 AM

Morocco: 6:45 PM

Netherlands: 6:45 PM

New Zealand: 5:45 AM (October 5)

Nigeria: 5:45 PM

Norway: 6:45 PM

Philippines: 12:45 AM (October 5)

Poland: 6:45 PM

Portugal: 5:45 PM

Saudi Arabia: 7:45 PM

Serbia: 6:45 PM

Singapore: 12:45 AM (October 5)

South Africa: 6:45 PM

Spain: 6:45 PM

Sweden: 6:45 PM

Switzerland: 6:45 PM

UAE: 8:45 PM

UK: 5:45 PM

United States: 12:45 PM (ET)

Atletico Madrid vs Feyenoord: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: Star+, Fox Sports Argentina

Australia: City Sports

Bangladesh: Sony LIV

Belgium: Next Pickx

Brazil: TNT Go, GUIGO, TNT Brasil, HBO Max, Estádio TNT Sports

Canada: DAZN

Croatia: Arena Sport 3 Croatia

Denmark: TV3 Sport, Viaplay Denmark

Egypt: beIN Sports English 2, TOD, beIN Sports Premium 2, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

France: Free, beIN Sports 1, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Germany: DAZN, DAZN1

Ghana: SuperSport Football Plus ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 1, DStv Now

Greece: Cosmote Sport 4 HD

India: JioTV, Sony LIV

Indonesia: Vidio, SCTV

Ireland: discovery+, TNT Sports 1, discovery+ App, LiveScore App

Israel: 5Sport

Italy: Sky Sport 253, Mediaset Infinity, SKY Go Italia, NOW TV, Sky Sport Uno

Jamaica: Flow Sports App, Flowsports.co

Kenya: SuperSport MaXimo 1, DStv Now, SuperSport Football Plus ROA

Malaysia: beIN Sports Connect Malaysia, beIN Sports 3 Malaysia, sooka

Mexico: TNT Sports, TNT Go, HBO Max

Morocco: beIN Sports English 2, beIN Sports Premium 2, TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Netherlands: Ziggo Sport Voetbal, RTL 7

New Zealand: beIN Sports Connect New Zealand

Nigeria: SuperSport Football Plus Nigeria, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 1

Norway: TV 2 Play, TV2 Sport Premium

Poland: Polsat Box Go, Polsat Sport Premium 1

Portugal: DAZN Portugal, Eleven Sports 2 Portugal

Saudi Arabia: TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Singapore: beIN Sports Connect Singapore, StarHub TV+, beIN Sports 3

South Africa: DStv App, SuperSport Premier League, SuperSport MaXimo 1

Spain: Movistar+, Movistar Champions League

Sweden: TV4 Sport Live 1, TV4 Play

Switzerland: Blue Sport, Blue Sport 8 Live

United Arab Emirates: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports English 2, beIN Sports Premium 2, TOD

United Kingdom: discovery+, discovery+ App, TNT Sports 1

USA: Fubo (free trial), Paramount+, TUDN App, UniMás, Univision NOW, TUDN USA, ViX, TUDN.com, CBS Sports Golazo