The ball will roll on matchday 17, the last of the regular phase, of the Liga MX Apertura 2022 Tournament and an interesting match will take place: Atletico San Luis vs Tigres UANL, as both have the opportunity to improve their playoff situation. Here you can find how to watch this match in the United States.

The case of Atletico San Luis is distressing. They currently occupy the 12th position in the Liga MX standings. If they lose this game, they run the serious risk of being overtaken by up to 3 teams, which would mean losing their pass to the playoffs and ruining an entire season in 90 minutes.

Tigres is paying dearly for its 4-game winless streak in Liga MX. A clear sign of their instability despite the strength of their squad. Their most recent performance ended with a defeat, but a win, combined with a Santos defeat, could automatically advance them to the first round of the playoffs by moving them up to fourth place in the standings.

Atletico San Luis vs Tigres: Date

The vital game for the aspirations of Atletico San Luis and Tigres for the Liga MX playoffs will take place next Saturday, October 1, 2022, at the Alfonso Lastras Stadium, in San Luis Potosí, Mexico.

Atletico San Luis vs Tigres: Time by State in the US

ET: 6:00 PM

CT: 5:00 PM

MT: 4:00 PM

PT: 3:00 PM

TV Channel in the US to watch Atletico San Luis vs Tigres:

If you don't want to miss the match between Atletico San Luis and Tigres of the decisive matchday 17 of the Liga MX Apertura 2022 and you are in the United States, you should look for the broadcast on Vix+.