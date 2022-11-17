Austria will play against Italy in an international friendly game. Here you can find out when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream this game free in the United States.

Austria and Italy will face each other in what will be an international friendly. Here you can find all you need to know about this friendly game, such as when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream it free in the United States. You can enjoy this game in the US through FuboTV (free trial).

Two strong teams from the European continent will face each other, but that nevertheless have not been able to qualify for the World Cup. In the case of the locals Austria, they were far from the second place (Scotland) in their qualification group. However, they have a good team and are confident that they can start a process that allows them to fight for more important things.

The case of Italy is more surprising and at the same time painful. It is a historic World Cup, winner of no less than 4 editions. That is why it is surprising to see him stay out for the second time in a row. However, they must leave this frustration behind and start with a project that will lead them to play a World Cup again.

Austria vs Italy: Date

This international friendly match between Austria and Italy at the Ernst Happel Stadium in Vienna, Austria will be played this Sunday, November 20 at 2:45 PM (ET).

Austria vs Italy: Time by State in the US

ET: 2:45 PM

CT: 1:45 PM

MT: 12:45 PM

PT: 11:45 AM

TV channel in the US to watch Austria vs Italy

Austria and Italy will play this international friendly match on Sunday, November 20 at 2:45 AM (ET), and it will be broadcast in the United States on FuboTV (free trial). Check a convenient package of FuboTV for you right here. Other option: TUDN USA, Rai Italia Nord America, TUDN App, TUDN.com, ESPN+.

To get ready for Qatar 2022, nothing better than trying the simulator. Click here and start guessing what the next World Cup will be like.

