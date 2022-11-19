In an international warm-up international friendly, Austria will receive Italy. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country. If you are in the United States, you can enjoy all the action of this game through FuboTV (free trial).
Two strong European teams face each other that could not qualify for the current edition of the World Cup. On the local side, they performed well below what was expected of them. They were expected to battle Scotland for second place in Group F in UEFA qualifying, but fell behind in fourth place by 7 points.
Those of Italy were even worse, since it is a historical team of the World Cups. No less than a four-time champion, and yet they were left out for the second time in a row. Undoubtedly they will seek to make a strong replacement to be able to return to the World Cups as soon as possible and for this they want to start preparing now.
Austria vs Italy: Kick-Off Time
Austria will face Italy in a warm-up friendly this Sunday, November 20 at the Ernst Happel Stadium in Vienna, Austria.
Argentina: 4:45 PM
Australia: 5:45 AM (November 21)
Bangladesh: 1:45 AM (November 21)
Brazil: 4:45 PM
Canada: 4:45 PM (EDT)
Denmark: 8:45 PM
Ecuador: 2:45 PM
Germany: 8:45 PM
India: 1:15 AM (November 21)
Indonesia: 12:45 AM (November 21)
Israel: 9:45 PM
Italy: 8:45 PM
Jamaica: 2:45 PM
Japan: 4:45 AM (November 21)
Mexico: 1:45 PM
Norway: 8:45 PM
Poland: 8:45 PM
Portugal: 7:45 PM
South Africa: 10:45 PM
Sweden: 8:45 AM
Switzerland: 8:45 PM
Trinidad and Tobago: 3:45 PM
United States: 2:45 PM (ET)
Austria vs Italy: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Argentina: Rai Italy South America
Australia: Rai Italia Australia, Optus Sport
Austria: ORF TVthek, ORF eins
Bangladesh: SONY TEN 1 HD, Sony LIV, SONY TEN 1
Brazil: TNT Sports Stadium, Rai Italia South America, Guigo
Canada: DAZN, Rai Italy North America
Denmark: 6'eren, Eurosport Player Denmark, discovery+
Ecuador: Rai Italy South America
Germany: DAZN
India: Sony Ten 1 HD, Sony LIV, Sony Ten 1, JioTV
Indonesia: Rai Italia Asia
Israel: Sport 4, Rai Italia Asia
Italy: Rai Play, RAI 1
Jamaica: ESPNPlay Caribbean
Japan: DAZN
Mexico: Rai Italia North America, Fanatiz Mexico
Norway: TV 2 Play, TV2 Sport Premium
Poland: Polsat Box Go, Polsat Sport News
Portugal: Sport TV Multiscreen
South Africa: Rai Italia Africa
Sweden: Discovery+, C More Fotball, C More Sweden
Switzerland: DAZN, S1
Trinidad and Tobago: ESPNPlay Caribbean
USA: FuboTV (free trial), TUDN USA, Rai Italia North America, TUDN App, TUDN.com, ESPN+
