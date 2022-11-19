Austria will play against Italy in what will be an international friendly game. You can find out here how to watch this game on TV or live stream it free in your country.

Austria vs Italy: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream online this 2022 International Friendly in your country

In an international warm-up international friendly, Austria will receive Italy.

Two strong European teams face each other that could not qualify for the current edition of the World Cup. On the local side, they performed well below what was expected of them. They were expected to battle Scotland for second place in Group F in UEFA qualifying, but fell behind in fourth place by 7 points.

Those of Italy were even worse, since it is a historical team of the World Cups. No less than a four-time champion, and yet they were left out for the second time in a row. Undoubtedly they will seek to make a strong replacement to be able to return to the World Cups as soon as possible and for this they want to start preparing now.

Austria vs Italy: Kick-Off Time

Austria will face Italy in a warm-up friendly this Sunday, November 20 at the Ernst Happel Stadium in Vienna, Austria.

Argentina: 4:45 PM

Australia: 5:45 AM (November 21)

Bangladesh: 1:45 AM (November 21)

Brazil: 4:45 PM

Canada: 4:45 PM (EDT)

Denmark: 8:45 PM

Ecuador: 2:45 PM

Germany: 8:45 PM

India: 1:15 AM (November 21)

Indonesia: 12:45 AM (November 21)

Israel: 9:45 PM

Italy: 8:45 PM

Jamaica: 2:45 PM

Japan: 4:45 AM (November 21)

Mexico: 1:45 PM

Norway: 8:45 PM

Poland: 8:45 PM

Portugal: 7:45 PM

South Africa: 10:45 PM

Sweden: 8:45 AM

Switzerland: 8:45 PM

Trinidad and Tobago: 3:45 PM

United States: 2:45 PM (ET)

Austria vs Italy: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: Rai Italy South America

Australia: Rai Italia Australia, Optus Sport

Austria: ORF TVthek, ORF eins

Bangladesh: SONY TEN 1 HD, Sony LIV, SONY TEN 1

Brazil: TNT Sports Stadium, Rai Italia South America, Guigo

Canada: DAZN, Rai Italy North America

Denmark: 6'eren, Eurosport Player Denmark, discovery+

Ecuador: Rai Italy South America

Germany: DAZN

India: Sony Ten 1 HD, Sony LIV, Sony Ten 1, JioTV

Indonesia: Rai Italia Asia

Israel: Sport 4, Rai Italia Asia

Italy: Rai Play, RAI 1

Jamaica: ESPNPlay Caribbean

Japan: DAZN

Mexico: Rai Italia North America, Fanatiz Mexico

Norway: TV 2 Play, TV2 Sport Premium

Poland: Polsat Box Go, Polsat Sport News

Portugal: Sport TV Multiscreen

South Africa: Rai Italia Africa

Sweden: Discovery+, C More Fotball, C More Sweden

Switzerland: DAZN, S1

Trinidad and Tobago: ESPNPlay Caribbean

USA: FuboTV (free trial), TUDN USA, Rai Italia North America, TUDN App, TUDN.com, ESPN+

Check a convenient package of FuboTV for you right here.

