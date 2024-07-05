Karim Benzema has been one of the greatest strikers in history of France, but he won't play in the Euro 2024 quarterfinals against portugal and here's why.

Why is Karim Benzema not playing for France vs Portugal in Euro 2024 quarterfinals?

The UEFA Euro 2024 quarterfinals have arrived, featuring intriguing matchups like France versus Portugal. However, France will face this challenge without Karim Benzema.

Many fans had high hopes for France to reclaim the UEFA Euro 2024 title. The squad boasts numerous club stars, with Kylian Mbappe leading the pack that will try to achieve success this year.

Despite their star-studded lineup, some notable names, including Karim Benzema, did not make the cut for the Euro 2024 roster. Here’s why the striker was not called by the coach.

Why was Karim Benzema not called to the Euro 2024?

Didier Deschamps has assembled a highly competitive roster for France, with a wealth of talent at his disposal that could field multiple starting XIs capable of challenging any team in the world.

For UEFA Euro 2024, Deschamps opted not to include Karim Benzema in the squad. Despite returning to the national team in 2020 after a ban, Benzema’s move to Saudi Arabia did not yield stellar performances with Al Ittihad.

Specifically, Benzema’s omission from the Euro 2024 squad was due to his current form. Deschamps selected Olivier Giroud, Randal Kolo Muani, Marcus Thuram, and, of course, Kylian Mbappe as his center forwards instead.