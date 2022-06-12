Azerbaijan and Belarus clash at Dalğa Arena on Matchday 4 of League C Group 3 of the 2022-2023 UEFA Nations League. Check out how and where to watch or stream live online this game in different parts of the world.

Azerbaijan and Belarus will play against each other at Dalğa Arena (Bakı (Baku)) on Matchday 4 of League C Group 3 of the 2022-2023 UEFA Nations League. Check out here the kick-off time of this game and how to watch or live stream it online in your country. You can watch it in the US on FuboTV and DAZN if you are in Canada.

Azerbaijan had no chance to qualify for the Qatar 2022 World Cup, finishing last in Group A with one point. The team's objective was to be promoted to the next division of the Nations League, but being one of the weakest teams, they are currently in last place in the Group C standings with 1 point.

On the other hand, Belarus are in third place in the standings with 2 points, after two tied games and one lost game. The team ranked 93rd in the FIFA ranking still has a chance to fight for promotion but needs Kazakhstan and Slovakia to draw their match to keep their chances.

Azerbaijan vs Belarus: Kick-Off Time

Azerbaijan and Belarus will face each other at Dalğa Arena on Monday, June 13 on Matchday 4 of League C Group 3 of the 2022-2023 UEFA Nations League.

Australia: 2:00 AM (Tuesday)

Azerbaijan: 8:00 PM

Botswana: 6:00 PM

Brazil: 1:00 PM

Burundi: 6:00 PM

Cameroon: 5:00 PM

Canada: 12:00 PM

Ethiopia: 7:00 PM

Gambia: 4:00 PM

Germany: 6:00 PM

Ghana: 4:00 PM

Ireland: 5:00 PM

Kenya: 7:00 PM

Lesotho: 6:00 PM

Liberia: 4:00 PM

Malawi: 6:00 PM

Mauritius: 8:00 PM

Mexico: 11:00 AM

Namibia: 6:00 PM

Netherlands: 6:00 PM

Nigeria: 5:00 PM

Portugal: 5:00 PM

Rwanda: 6:00 PM

Sierra Leone: 4:00 PM

South Africa: 6:00 PM

South Sudan: 6:00 PM

Sudan: 6:00 PM

Tanzania: 7:00 PM

Uganda: 7:00 PM

UK: 5:00 PM

United States: 12:00 PM (ET)

Zambia: 6:00 PM

Zimbabwe: 6:00 PM

Azerbaijan vs Belarus: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Australia: Optus Sport

Azerbaijan: CBC Sport Azerbaijan

Botswana: DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 1

Brazil: Star+

Burundi: SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 1, DStv Now

Cameroon: SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 1, DStv Now

Canada: DAZN

Ethiopia: SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 1, DStv Now

Gambia: SuperSport Premier League ROA, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 1

Germany: DAZN

Ghana: SuperSport Premier League ROA, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 1

Ireland: Premier Player HD, Premier Sports 1

Kenya: SuperSport MaXimo 1, DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA

Lesotho: SuperSport Premier League ROA, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 1

Liberia: DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Premier League ROA

Malawi: SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Premier League ROA, DStv Now

Mauritius: DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 1

Mexico: Blue To Go Video Everywhere, Sky HD

Namibia: SuperSport MaXimo 1, DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA

Netherlands: Ziggo Sport 14, Ziggo Sport Select

Nigeria: SuperSport Premier League Nigeria, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 1

Portugal: Sport TV1, Match Player, Sport TV Multiscreen

Rwanda: SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Premier League ROA

Sierra Leone: SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 1, DStv Now

South Africa: DStv App, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Premier League

South Sudan: DStv Now

Sudan: SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 1, DStv Now

Tanzania: SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 1, DStv Now

Uganda: DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Premier League ROA

UK: Premier Sports 1, Premier Player HD

United States: Fox Sports 2, Foxsports.com, ViX, FOX Sports App, FuboTV

Zambia: SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 1

Zimbabwe: SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Premier League ROA, DStv Now

How to watch Azerbaijan vs Belarus anywhere

