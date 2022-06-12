Azerbaijan and Belarus will play against each other at Dalğa Arena (Bakı (Baku)) on Matchday 4 of League C Group 3 of the 2022-2023 UEFA Nations League. Check out here the kick-off time of this game and how to watch or live stream it online in your country. You can watch it in the US on FuboTV and DAZN if you are in Canada.
Azerbaijan had no chance to qualify for the Qatar 2022 World Cup, finishing last in Group A with one point. The team's objective was to be promoted to the next division of the Nations League, but being one of the weakest teams, they are currently in last place in the Group C standings with 1 point.
On the other hand, Belarus are in third place in the standings with 2 points, after two tied games and one lost game. The team ranked 93rd in the FIFA ranking still has a chance to fight for promotion but needs Kazakhstan and Slovakia to draw their match to keep their chances.
Azerbaijan vs Belarus: Kick-Off Time
Azerbaijan and Belarus will face each other at Dalğa Arena on Monday, June 13 on Matchday 4 of League C Group 3 of the 2022-2023 UEFA Nations League.
Australia: 2:00 AM (Tuesday)
Azerbaijan: 8:00 PM
Botswana: 6:00 PM
Brazil: 1:00 PM
Burundi: 6:00 PM
Cameroon: 5:00 PM
Canada: 12:00 PM
Ethiopia: 7:00 PM
Gambia: 4:00 PM
Germany: 6:00 PM
Ghana: 4:00 PM
Ireland: 5:00 PM
Kenya: 7:00 PM
Lesotho: 6:00 PM
Liberia: 4:00 PM
Malawi: 6:00 PM
Mauritius: 8:00 PM
Mexico: 11:00 AM
Namibia: 6:00 PM
Netherlands: 6:00 PM
Nigeria: 5:00 PM
Portugal: 5:00 PM
Rwanda: 6:00 PM
Sierra Leone: 4:00 PM
South Africa: 6:00 PM
South Sudan: 6:00 PM
Sudan: 6:00 PM
Tanzania: 7:00 PM
Uganda: 7:00 PM
UK: 5:00 PM
United States: 12:00 PM (ET)
Zambia: 6:00 PM
Zimbabwe: 6:00 PM
Azerbaijan vs Belarus: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Australia: Optus Sport
Azerbaijan: CBC Sport Azerbaijan
Botswana: DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 1
Brazil: Star+
Burundi: SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 1, DStv Now
Cameroon: SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 1, DStv Now
Canada: DAZN
Ethiopia: SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 1, DStv Now
Gambia: SuperSport Premier League ROA, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 1
Germany: DAZN
Ghana: SuperSport Premier League ROA, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 1
Ireland: Premier Player HD, Premier Sports 1
Kenya: SuperSport MaXimo 1, DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA
Lesotho: SuperSport Premier League ROA, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 1
Liberia: DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Premier League ROA
Malawi: SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Premier League ROA, DStv Now
Mauritius: DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 1
Mexico: Blue To Go Video Everywhere, Sky HD
Namibia: SuperSport MaXimo 1, DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA
Netherlands: Ziggo Sport 14, Ziggo Sport Select
Nigeria: SuperSport Premier League Nigeria, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 1
Portugal: Sport TV1, Match Player, Sport TV Multiscreen
Rwanda: SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Premier League ROA
Sierra Leone: SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 1, DStv Now
South Africa: DStv App, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Premier League
South Sudan: DStv Now
Sudan: SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 1, DStv Now
Tanzania: SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 1, DStv Now
Uganda: DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Premier League ROA
UK: Premier Sports 1, Premier Player HD
United States: Fox Sports 2, Foxsports.com, ViX, FOX Sports App, FuboTV
Zambia: SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 1
Zimbabwe: SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Premier League ROA, DStv Now
How to watch Azerbaijan vs Belarus anywhere
