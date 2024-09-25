Trending topics:
SOCCER

Bad news for Real Madrid: Injured Kylian Mbappe to miss multiple games

Real Madrid star Kylian Mbappe has suffered an injury and will miss several key games for the team.

Kylian Mbappé of Real Madrid looks on during the LaLiga match between Real Madrid CF and RCD Espanyol de Barcelona at Estadio Santiago Bernabeu.
© Photo by David Ramos/Getty ImagesKylian Mbappé of Real Madrid looks on during the LaLiga match between Real Madrid CF and RCD Espanyol de Barcelona at Estadio Santiago Bernabeu.

By Alexander Rosquez

Real Madrid confirm that the team’s star, Kylian Mbappe, has suffered an injury to the femoral biceps of his left leg. This is a significant loss for Real Madrid, who aspire to win all the titles this season. Mbappe is one of the best players in the world, and his absence will be felt within the team.

Real Madrid will have to find solutions to compensate for Mbappe’s absence. Endrick, Vinicius Junior, and Rodrygo Goes will be the main candidates to take his place in the attack.

The French striker will miss several upcoming matches for the white team. Mbappe was injured during training on Tuesday and had to leave the session. Medical tests carried out later confirmed the diagnosis.

Advertisement

How many Real Madrid games will Kylian Mbappe miss?

Mbappe is expected to be out for three weeks, meaning he will miss the games against Atlético de Madrid, Lille, and Valladolid. The French striker could return for the next league match after his recovery period. However, his return will depend on how his injury progresses. Real Madrid hope that Mbappe recovers as soon as possible. The French striker is a key part of the team, and his presence is crucial for the team’s objectives.

Kylian Mbappé and Vinícius Júnior of Real Madrid run with the ball during the LaLiga match between Real Madrid CF and RCD Espanyol de Barcelona at Estadio Santiago Bernabeu on September 21, 2024 in Madrid, Spain. (Photo by David Ramos/Getty Images)

Kylian Mbappé and Vinícius Júnior of Real Madrid run with the ball during the LaLiga match between Real Madrid CF and RCD Espanyol de Barcelona at Estadio Santiago Bernabeu on September 21, 2024 in Madrid, Spain. (Photo by David Ramos/Getty Images)

Advertisement

Real Madrid’s official statement on Kylian Mbappe’s injury

Through an official statement, Real Madrid has confirmed that Kylian Mbappe is suffering from an injury. “Following tests carried out today by Real Madrid’s Medical Services on our player Kylian Mbappe, he has been diagnosed with an injury to the biceps femoris in his left leg. His progress will be monitored.”

Video: Mbappe combines with Jude Bellingham to score great goal for Real Madrid vs Alaves

see also

Video: Mbappe combines with Jude Bellingham to score great goal for Real Madrid vs Alaves

alexander rosquez
Alexander Rosquez

Alexander Rosquez is a bilingual sports writer fluent in English and Spanish, who joined Bolavip in June 2024. With a degree in Social Communication and a specialization in sports, Alexander brings over 15 years of media experience. He completed his academic studies in Zulia, Venezuela. Throughout his career, Alexander has covered a wide range of sports events, including soccer, MLB, and NBA. His expertise lies in real-time coverage of competitions across various globally relevant sports leagues. Prior to joining Bolavip, Alexander gained extensive experience in MLB and soccer coverage for both national and international media outlets. His discipline in sports event coverage and meticulous attention to detail make him a valuable asset to the Bolavip team. Alexander’s passion for sports and his clear, precise communication style set him apart as a standout writer in the sports arena.

Check our latest news in Google News

follow us

ALSO READ

Julian Alvarez shares thoughts on Atletico Madrid’s Diego Simeone after being coached by Pep Guardiola
Soccer

Julian Alvarez shares thoughts on Atletico Madrid’s Diego Simeone after being coached by Pep Guardiola

NFL News: Ben Roethlisberger sends clear message to Pittsburgh Steelers about Justin Fields future
NFL

NFL News: Ben Roethlisberger sends clear message to Pittsburgh Steelers about Justin Fields future

NFL News: Steelers' HC Mike Tomlin makes major admission on QB Justin Fields performance
NFL

NFL News: Steelers' HC Mike Tomlin makes major admission on QB Justin Fields performance

MLB News: Astros manager Joe Espada unveils the secret behind Houston's stunning AL West comeback
MLB

MLB News: Astros manager Joe Espada unveils the secret behind Houston's stunning AL West comeback

Receive the latest news in your E-mail box

Registering implies accepting the Terms and Conditions

Better Collective Logo