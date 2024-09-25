Bad news for Real Madrid: Injured Kylian Mbappe to miss multiple games

Real Madrid star Kylian Mbappe has suffered an injury and will miss several key games for the team.

Real Madrid confirm that the team’s star, Kylian Mbappe, has suffered an injury to the femoral biceps of his left leg. This is a significant loss for Real Madrid, who aspire to win all the titles this season. Mbappe is one of the best players in the world, and his absence will be felt within the team.

Real Madrid will have to find solutions to compensate for Mbappe’s absence. Endrick, Vinicius Junior, and Rodrygo Goes will be the main candidates to take his place in the attack.

The French striker will miss several upcoming matches for the white team. Mbappe was injured during training on Tuesday and had to leave the session. Medical tests carried out later confirmed the diagnosis.

How many Real Madrid games will Kylian Mbappe miss?

Mbappe is expected to be out for three weeks, meaning he will miss the games against Atlético de Madrid, Lille, and Valladolid. The French striker could return for the next league match after his recovery period. However, his return will depend on how his injury progresses. Real Madrid hope that Mbappe recovers as soon as possible. The French striker is a key part of the team, and his presence is crucial for the team’s objectives.

Kylian Mbappé and Vinícius Júnior of Real Madrid run with the ball during the LaLiga match between Real Madrid CF and RCD Espanyol de Barcelona at Estadio Santiago Bernabeu on September 21, 2024 in Madrid, Spain. (Photo by David Ramos/Getty Images)

Real Madrid’s official statement on Kylian Mbappe’s injury

Through an official statement, Real Madrid has confirmed that Kylian Mbappe is suffering from an injury. “Following tests carried out today by Real Madrid’s Medical Services on our player Kylian Mbappe, he has been diagnosed with an injury to the biceps femoris in his left leg. His progress will be monitored.”

