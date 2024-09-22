Real Madrid star defender gives Endrick high praise after victory over Espanyol in LaLiga

Real Madrid continue to build momentum in LaLiga, staying hot on the heels of their arch-rival Barcelona. Despite an early scare when Espanyol opened the scoring, Carlo Ancelotti’s side rallied to secure another win. The club’s rising star, Endrick, has been turning heads, earning high praise from one of the team’s key defenders.

With goals from Dani Carvajal, Rodrygo, Vinicius Junior, and Kylian Mbappe, Real Madrid secured a strong victory, bringing their tally to 14 goals in the Spanish league. Endrick, who came on as a substitute in the second half, played a crucial role in earning a penalty.

After the match, star defender Antonio Rüdiger, a respected leader in the Madrid locker room, made a point to compliment the young Brazilian. “You’re perfect, Bobby (Endrick. Every time you come on, you make something happen,” the German told Endrick. In the previous match, the 18-year-old had scored his first goal in the UEFA Champions League after coming on in the second half.

Endrick set to start in next LaLiga match?

There’s growing speculation that Endrick could be in the starting lineup for Real Madrid’s next La Liga match. With Ancelotti planning to rotate his squad, the young Brazilian may step in for Mbappe, who leads the team in goals this season.

Endrick Felipe Moreira of Real Madrid celebrates scoring his team’s third goal during the La Liga match between Real Madrid CF and Real Valladolid CF. Angel Martinez/Getty Images

Wearing the No. 16 jersey, Endrick has already impressed Madrid’s coaching staff, led by Ancelotti, as well as club president Florentino Perez. Valued at €60 million, the Palmeiras sensation has appeared in six matches for Real Madrid, scoring twice and providing one assist. Notably, he has yet to start a match.

Real Madrid returns to action on Tuesday, October 24, in a home fixture against Alaves. The match at the Santiago Bernabeu will see Ancelotti likely make significant lineup changes to rest key players ahead of their much-anticipated clash with Atletico Madrid.

Endrick won first title with Real Madrid sooner than Cristiano Ronaldo

Even though Endrick didn’t see action on the pitch that day, the young Brazilian star still marked a significant milestone, celebrating his first title with Real Madrid as the team lifted the 2024 UEFA Super Cup.

Cristiano Ronaldo, on the other hand, didn’t experience such early success. Despite arriving in Madrid with high expectations, the Portuguese superstar ended his first season without any silverware.

His first taste of glory at the Bernabeu came a year later, when he helped secure the 2011 Copa del Rey. In that final, Ronaldo delivered a memorable extra-time header, sealing a 1-0 win against Lionel Messi’s Barcelona, and playing a pivotal role in one of the club’s most iconic victories.