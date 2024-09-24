Trending topics:
Video: Mbappe combines with Jude Bellingham to score great goal for Real Madrid vs Alaves

Kylian Mbappe keeps shining with Real Madrid. The French star scored the second goal against Alaves for Matchday 7 of LaLiga after a perfect assist from Jude Bellingham.

Kylian Mbappe of Real Madrid
Kylian Mbappe of Real Madrid

By Natalia Lobo

If there were still any doubts, Kylian Mbappe has once again proved that he is now fully adapted with Real Madrid. The French star scored his fifth goal in LaLiga against Alaves, after a precise assist from Jude Bellingham.

After Lucas Vazquez scored the opener in the first minute of the match at Santiago Bernabeu, Mbappe appeared to help Carlo Ancelotti’s team extend their advantage in the game for Matchday 7.

While Mbappé went three La Liga matches without scoring, sparking conversations about his form, the World Cup winner finally found his rhythm against Real Betis on Matchday 4, netting a brace. After that, Mbappe has been steadily improving his performance with Madrid.

With that brace, Mbappe became the fifth player to score his first two LaLiga goals in the same match in the 21st century, after Ronaldo, “Chicharito” Hernández, and Dani Ceballos. Meanwhile, Van Nistelrooy marked his debut with a hat-trick.

Apart from his five goals in LaLiga, Mbappe also scored against Stuttgart in the Champions League for Madrid’s 3-1 win. Meanwhile, he recorded his first goal for Los Blancos in the UEFA Super Cup against Atalanta (2-0).

Real Madrid are second in LaLiga standings

With this partial victory, Real Madrid are still second in LaLiga standings, behind Barcelona. The Cules have won all their matches, while Real Madrid drew in their first game of the season against Mallorca.

Champions League winner with Real Madrid willing to replace Ter Stegen at Barcelona

However, Madrid’s opportunity to clinch the first spot is coming. El Clasico has been confirmed to be played on October 26th at Santiago Bernabeu. If Mbappe scores, he will join players such as Ferran Torres, Arturo Vidal, David Alaba in having netted their first Clasico.

