Kylian Mbappe emulating Cristian Ronaldo with impressive start to Real Madrid tenure

Kylian Mbappe's goal against Alavés places him on an exclusive list alongside Cristiano Ronaldo and other Real Madrid legends who also had impressive starts with the club.

Kylian Mbappe scored the second goal of the night against Alaves in Real Madrid’s dramatic 3-2 win. After a slow start, the French star has found his rhythm and now has netted five goals in seven matches in LaLiga, a stat that puts him at the same level as Cristiano Ronaldo and other legends.

According to MisterChip, Mbappe joins Ronaldo, Jude Bellingham, Ferenc Puskás, Ramón Marsal and Alfredo Di Stéfano as the only Real Madrid players to have scored five goals or more in their first seven LaLiga games.

Mbappe scored after finding a great pass from Bellingham in the box, unbothered by Alaves’ defenders. The World Cup winner spent three league matches without scoring, but then opened up his goal record with a brace against Real Betis.

Apart from his five goals in LaLiga, Mbappe also scored against Stuttgart in the Champions League for Madrid’s 3-1 win. His first goal for Los Blancos came in the UEFA Super Cup against Atalanta, which Madrid won 2-0.

Kylian Mbappe’s goal against Alaves (Denis Doyle/Getty Images)

With this win, Madrid are still second in LaLiga standings, with 17 points just one behind Barcelona. Carlo Ancelotti’s side have drawn one match, while the Catalans have won all of theirs. However, both teams will clash in El Clasico on October 26th.

Mbappe’s start at Madrid compared to Cristiano Ronaldo’s

Since his arrival in Madrid, Mbappe has had to live up to the comparison with Cristiano Ronaldo, who definitely left his mark in the club. According to AS, Ronaldo scored 10 goals in his first 10 games with Madrid, averaging a goal per game while also recording an assist.

Mbappe, meanwhile, has scored seven goals and provided one assist in nine matches. His numbers aren’t far off from Ronaldo’s. The French star has quickly adapted to his new team, proving he’s ready to keep making history.