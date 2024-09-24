Trending topics:
LaLiga

Kylian Mbappe emulating Cristian Ronaldo with impressive start to Real Madrid tenure

Kylian Mbappe's goal against Alavés places him on an exclusive list alongside Cristiano Ronaldo and other Real Madrid legends who also had impressive starts with the club.

Kylian Mbappe celebrates after scoring against Alaves for 2024/25 LaLiga
© Denis Doyle/Getty ImagesKylian Mbappe celebrates after scoring against Alaves for 2024/25 LaLiga

By Natalia Lobo

Kylian Mbappe scored the second goal of the night against Alaves in Real Madrid’s dramatic 3-2 win. After a slow start, the French star has found his rhythm and now has netted five goals in seven matches in LaLiga, a stat that puts him at the same level as Cristiano Ronaldo and other legends.

According to MisterChip, Mbappe joins Ronaldo, Jude Bellingham, Ferenc Puskás, Ramón Marsal and Alfredo Di Stéfano as the only Real Madrid players to have scored five goals or more in their first seven LaLiga games.

Mbappe scored after finding a great pass from Bellingham in the box, unbothered by Alaves’ defenders. The World Cup winner spent three league matches without scoring, but then opened up his goal record with a brace against Real Betis.

Advertisement

Apart from his five goals in LaLiga, Mbappe also scored against Stuttgart in the Champions League for Madrid’s 3-1 win. His first goal for Los Blancos came in the UEFA Super Cup against Atalanta, which Madrid won 2-0.

kylian mbappe goal alaves

Kylian Mbappe’s goal against Alaves (Denis Doyle/Getty Images)

Advertisement

With this win, Madrid are still second in LaLiga standings, with 17 points just one behind Barcelona. Carlo Ancelotti’s side have drawn one match, while the Catalans have won all of theirs. However, both teams will clash in El Clasico on October 26th.

Mbappe’s start at Madrid compared to Cristiano Ronaldo’s

Since his arrival in Madrid, Mbappe has had to live up to the comparison with Cristiano Ronaldo, who definitely left his mark in the club. According to AS, Ronaldo scored 10 goals in his first 10 games with Madrid, averaging a goal per game while also recording an assist.

Advertisement
Champions League winner with Real Madrid willing to replace Ter Stegen at Barcelona

see also

Champions League winner with Real Madrid willing to replace Ter Stegen at Barcelona

Mbappe, meanwhile, has scored seven goals and provided one assist in nine matches. His numbers aren’t far off from Ronaldo’s. The French star has quickly adapted to his new team, proving he’s ready to keep making history.

natalia lobo
Natalia Lobo

Natalia is a sports journalist at Bolavip US, where she covers soccer, tennis, and the broader sports world. She also works as an entertainment journalist at Spoiler US, focusing on the film industry, series, reality TV, and celebrity news. With a diverse background that includes reporting on sports, fashion, and culture, she brings a rich and varied perspective to her current roles. Natalia holds a Bachelor's degree in Communication and Media from the Universidad Central of Venezuela (UCV) and has over eight years of experience in digital media. She has previously contributed her bilingual skills in English and Spanish to outlets such as Revista Exclusiva and Cambio16.

Check our latest news in Google News

follow us

ALSO READ

NBA News: Jayson Tatum’s Celtics teammate gets real about agreeing a contract extension
NBA

NBA News: Jayson Tatum’s Celtics teammate gets real about agreeing a contract extension

NFL News: Joe Burrow, Bengals will miss key player for the rest of the season
NFL

NFL News: Joe Burrow, Bengals will miss key player for the rest of the season

Panthers: Andy Dalton loses a key teammate for multiple games
NFL

Panthers: Andy Dalton loses a key teammate for multiple games

NFL News: Steelers HC Mike Tomlin sends a strong message about Justin Fields' starting role
NFL

NFL News: Steelers HC Mike Tomlin sends a strong message about Justin Fields' starting role

Receive the latest news in your E-mail box

Registering implies accepting the Terms and Conditions

Better Collective Logo