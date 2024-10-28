Ballon d’Or 2024: Lionel Messi’s heartfelt reaction to Dibu Martinez’s Best Goalkeeper win

The 2024 Ballon d’Or ceremony concluded with Rodri’s surprising win, particularly since Vinicius Jr. was widely expected to take the award. Some victories, however, were less unexpected—like Emiliano Martinez, who secured the Yashin Award for Best Goalkeeper for the second consecutive year. Argentina and Inter Miami’s captain Lionel Messi didn’t hesitate to congratulate his teammates and the other winners.

“Congratulations to all the winners and nominees for the Ballon d’Or 2024. Especially to Dibu (what a great honor—another award for the best goalkeeper in the world!) And to Lautaro, Leo (Scaloni), and Ale (Garnacho),” Messi shared on Instagram.

Though Messi wasn’t nominated for the Ballon d’Or this year, Argentina was represented by Lautaro, who placed seventh. Emi ‘Dibu’ Martinez also made history as the first goalkeeper to win the Yashin Award in consecutive years. Scaloni, though absent from the ceremony, was nominated for Men’s Coach of the Year, an award that ultimately went to Carlo Ancelotti.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Messi won his record-breaking eighth Ballon d’Or in 2023 after leading Argentina to a World Cup victory. This year, however, marked the first time since 2003 that neither Messi nor Cristiano Ronaldo appeared on the nominees list.

L-R: Dibu Martinez with Yashin Award, Rodri poses with Ballon d’Or (Aston Villa/Ballon d’Or)

Advertisement

Rodri took home the 2024 Ballon d’Or after securing the Premier League and the 2024 Euros titles with Manchester City and Spain, respectively. Despite his role as a defensive midfielder, Rodri also contributed 24 goals (10 goals and 14 assists) across all competitions.

Advertisement

Other Ballon d’Or 2024 winners: Aitana Bonmati and Lamine Yamal

Barcelona also celebrated major wins at the 2024 Ballon d’Or. Aitana Bonmati claimed her second consecutive Ballon d’Or and the fourth for Barcelona Femeni. Additionally, Barcelona was named Best Women’s Club of the Year.

Advertisement

see also Ballon d'Or account surprisingly confuses Rodri with another player in viral Instagram post

On the men’s side, Lamine Yamal was honored as the Best Young Player, receiving the Kopa Trophy. Emma Hayes, head coach of the USWNT, earned the Johan Cruyff Award for Women’s Coach of the Year. Meanwhile, Harry Kane and Kylian Mbappe shared the Gerd Muller Trophy as the season’s top scorers, each with 52 goals.