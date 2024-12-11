Barcelona reportedly at risk of missing Dani Olmo for the rest of LaLiga season

Barcelona star Dani Olmo joined the club for $60 million from RB Leipzig in the summer. However, his signing caused controversy due to the club’s difficulties in registering him. A major injury to central defender Andreas Christensen left a salary margin that the club was able to use to register Olmo, as LaLiga allows the provisional deregistration of an injured player for a long period of time.

The Spaniard’s contract with Barcelona is set to expire on December 31, 2024, due to a provisional measure. The club expected that the multi-million-dollar renewal deal with their primary sponsor, Nike, would provide enough financial leeway to register him. However, that proved insufficient. According to As, LaLiga informed Barcelona that they still require additional salary margin for the registration.

To meet this requirement, the club may be forced to explore drastic measures, such as selling high-salaried players to create the necessary salary margin. According to Catalan media MasQuePelotas, Barcelona Hansi Flick, does not count on Eric Garcia and Ansu Fati for the season. As a first step, both players could be made available for loan or permanent transfers.

Besides, Barcelona’s directors are reportedly leaning towards negotiating the VIP seats at the club’s new stadium as the preferred option to generate the necessary income to register Dani Olmo. According to Spanish outlet Sport, the deal could bring in €200 million through a 20-year contract. This financial strategy mirrors a similar move made by Real Madrid a few months ago, with guidance from investment firm Sixth Street. Several Middle Eastern companies are reportedly interested in this investment.

RCD Mallorca v FC Barcelona, Barca – La Liga EA Sports Dani Olmo attacking midfield of Barcelona and Spain during the La Liga match between RCD Mallorca and FC Barcelona at Estadi de Son Moix on December 3, 2024 in Mallorca, Spain.

How would Dani Olmo’s loss affect FC Barcelona?

Despite skepticism from many soccer experts, Dani Olmo has made a significant impact since joining FC Barcelona. With 6 goals in 12 appearances, his contribution goes beyond the numbers, as his influence is also evident in the style of play.

Olmo’s versatility, capable of playing as an attacking midfielder or winger, has been invaluable to Barcelona, especially given their limited number of attacking options. His ability to plan in multiple roles provides vital depth, and his absence would mean losing a player who effectively covers the duties of three positions. In that case, the team would be left with just Pedri and Pablo Torre as alternatives, which might not be sufficient given the demanding schedule.