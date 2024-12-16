Barcelona confirm extent of Lamine Yamal's injury: How many games will the Spanish gem miss?

Barcelona seemed to have found their best form with the arrival of German coach Hansi Flick. However, their recent performances have not been up to par, and they missed the opportunity to close the gap on Atletico de Madrid and Real Madrid in the LaLiga standings. But the worst news came when their star player, Lamine Yamal, got injured in the 75th minute of the 0-1 loss against Leganes.

On Monday, the Catalan provided an official update on the Spanish gem, confirming that he’ll spend time on the sidelines. According to Barcelona, Yamal will be out from three to four weeks:

“The first team player Lamine Yamal received a blow to the right ankle during the game against CD Leganés on Sunday. Tests carried out on Monday have revealed that the player has a grade 1 injury to a ligament in the ankle. The player is expected to be out for 3 to 4 weeks,” a club statement read.

Yamal will miss three crucial games due to this injury: a LaLiga game against Atletico de Madrid, the Copa del Rey clash against UD Barbastro, and the Spanish Super Cup semifinal against Athletic Club. These fixtures are pivotal for the future of the club.

Lamine Yamal celebrates Barcelona’s third goal against Real Madrid (Angel Martinez/Getty Images)

A win against Atletico would keep Barcelona in the hunt for the league title, potentially setting up a decisive Clasico on May 11 to determine the LaLiga winner. Losing these three matches could see Barcelona’s hopes decrease in all three competitions: Copa del Rey, LaLiga, and the Super Cup. Therefore, Yamal’s absence could make a significant impact.

Yamal’s importance for Barcelona

Yamal is widely seen as Barcelona’s best player. Since his debut with the club, he has played 81 games, scoring 13 goals and providing 21 assists. His importance goes beyond statistics, as he is the offensive cornerstone of Barcelona being the differential piece in attack thanks to his dribbling, speed and creative ability as these three skills make his ability to create scoring chances for himself or for his teammates essential for the victories of his team.

His outstanding performance led him to make his senior international debut with Spain at the age of 16 years, 1 month and 26 days. He was one of the youngest players to make his debut with the senior national team. At the Euro 2024, Yamal played a key role in his country’s title by scoring a goal and providing four assists, becoming the youngest player in the history of the competition to do so.

Who will take Lamine Yamal’s spot at Barcelona for the upcoming games?

In the absence of Lamine Yamal, several players will need to step up, and one of them is Ferran Torres. The Spanish forward, who was signed by Barcelona for a hefty $62.2 million from Manchester City, has faced constant scrutiny due to his underwhelming performance.

In 128 appearances, he has scored 30 goals and provided 15 assists, figures that fall short for a player valued at over $60 million. Furthermore, Torres has struggled to establish himself as a regular starter. However, this injury to Yamal could present the perfect opportunity for Torres to prove his worth and earn more minutes on the field.

Another option is Gavi. While the young midfielder is primarily known for his role in the center, he has previously demonstrated his ability to play on the right flank. His presence in that position could provide an ideal balance between maintaining ball possession and offering solid defensive support. This would complement the attacking runs of players like Dani Olmo and Jules Kounde, enhancing Barcelona’s overall offensive and defensive structure.