Barcelona icon Gerard Pique chooses the greatest player in soccer history

Former Barcelona and Spanish national team defender Gerard Pique named the best soccer player of all time.

Gerard Pique defined an era with both FC Barcelona and the Spanish national team, playing a key role over 15 seasons for the Blaugrana. During his time with Barcelona, he clinched three UEFA Champions League titles and three Club World Cups, while with La Roja, he lifted the 2010 World Cup and the 2012 UEFA Euro.

Throughout his career, the 37-year-old former center-back shared the field with some of the game’s biggest stars. In 2012, during an interview with RAC1, Pique weighed in on the age-old debate over soccer’s greatest player, confidently naming, Lionel Messi his teammate since age 14 at Barcelona, as his choice.

“I respect those who believe Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid’s star forward) deserves the Ballon d’Or, but I live with Leo, who’s an extraterrestrial, and Cristiano is the best of the humans. I was his teammate at Manchester United as well. He’s a hard worker, very talented, but next to Leo, he doesn’t stand a chance,” Pique commented.

These comments were made in the context of the 2012 Ballon d’Or race, which ultimately saw Lionel Messi take the award. That year, Messi shattered a world record by becoming the player with the most goals in a calendar year, scoring 91 times.

BARCELONA, SPAIN – MAY 01: Gerard Pique of Barcelona congratulates Lionel Messi during the UEFA Champions League Semi Final first leg match between Barcelona and Liverpool at the Nou Camp on May 01, 2019 in Barcelona, Spain. (Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images)

Pique went on to emphasize that Diego Maradona couldn’t achieve half of what Messi accomplished at Barcelona. “Maradona, at Barça, wasn’t even half of what Leo is. He’s been great for so many years that he already deserves to be considered the greatest player in history,” Pique added.

Pique reaffirms his statement in 2022

After Argentina’s national team clinched the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, Pique spoke with ESPN, expressing his happiness for Messi and doubling down on his view that Messi is the greatest player in soccer history.

“The soccer world wanted Messi to become a world champion. Especially for those doubters who questioned his career and said he needed a World Cup. I think there are no doubts anymore. He is the best player in soccer history. He took Barcelona to another level,” Pique stated at the time.