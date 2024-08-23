David Beckham chooses the four greatest soccer players in history

The former English player and founding partner of Inter Miami, David Beckham, chose what he considers to be the four greatest soccer players of all time.

Throughout his career, David Beckham was part of teams that are still considered among the best in history, such as Manchester United in 1999 and Real Madrid, where he played alongside Zinedine Zidane, Ronaldo and Luis Figo, among others. He also managed to play in three World Cups with England

His journey also included stints at AC Milan, Paris Saint–Germain, and LA Galaxy. Now, as a prominent figure in soccer’s business side, Beckham has made waves by bringing Lionel Messi to his MLS team, Inter Miami.

During a visit to Mexico City in 2023, Beckham was asked to name the four greatest players of all time. His choices spanned generations, honoring two icons who have passed away and two modern-day legends still making their mark on the game.

“I’m not sure if Messi is the greatest of all time. Obviously, when you look back at the greats over the years, from Pele to Maradona, and of course, Cristiano and Messi, it’s hard to pick one. But what Leo has achieved is remarkable. To cap off his brilliant career with a World Cup win… well, his career isn’t over yet; it will continue for a few more years. He’s definitely one of the greatest players of all time,” Beckham said, reflecting on each of the four names he chose.

Co-owner David Beckham hugs Lionel Messi #10 of Inter Miami after defeating Nashville SC. Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images

Beckham’s special admiration for Lionel Messi

While Beckham had the opportunity to share the pitch with Cristiano Ronaldo during the Portuguese star’s early days at Manchester United, it’s Lionel Messi who holds a particularly special place in Beckham’s heart. His admiration for Messi extends beyond the soccer field.

“I love Leo for so many reasons. I love him because he’s a great father, because he has a wonderful personality, great character, and is a genuinely good person. But I think what everyone loves about him is the way he plays soccer—with passion, with freedom. The way he played in the last World Cup, leading his country to that title, was an incredible moment for him. I love watching players like him,” Beckham expressed.

Beckham’s tribute to Diego Maradona

Following the death of Diego Maradona on November 25, 2020, David Beckham paid tribute to the Argentine legend with a heartfelt message on social media, showcasing his deep admiration for one of soccer’s most iconic figures.

“A sad day for Argentina and a sad day for football as we celebrate the greatness of what this man gave us. Someone who played with passion, spirit, and was nothing less than pure genius. I was so excited to meet Diego, and he will be missed by us all. Rest in peace,” Beckham wrote, accompanying the message with a photo of himself alongside the 1986 World Cup hero.