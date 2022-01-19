Barcelona's situation isn't getting any better, being far away from the top spots in La Liga. The team still misses Lionel Messi and one big player is trying to make a desperate attempt to convince him to return. Here, check out the full story.

It’s been almost six months since Lionel Messi had to say goodbye to his boyhood club Barcelona, but he is still missed at the Camp Nou. The Blaugranas currently are sixth in La Liga standings, with only 33 points so far and recently lost the possibility to win the Spanish Supercup against Real Madrid. So, it isn’t surprising that some players miss him and want to convince him to come back.

Since he joined Paris Saint-Germain on a free transfer last August, the Argentinian has struggled to showcase his best version with his new club. While in the Champions League he has scored five goals in five games, in the Ligue 1 he has only scored one. Also, he has been suffering from injuries and more recently Covid-19.

Messi also was criticized by a certain sector of the press and, even PSG Sporting Director Leonardo made some harsh comments about his state of form. With a struggling first campaign, could the Argentine considere returning home? Well, one of his former Barcelona team-mates is trying to persuade him.

Dani Alves tried to convinced Messi to return to Barcelona

Dani Alves, who returned to Barca in November to play under former team-mate Xavi, confessed he talked to Messi about a possible return. "I already told him that he is not going to be in any better place than here. He told me the same when I left,” the Brazilian said to Tot Costa de Catalunya Ràdio.

Alves, who shared the dressing room with Messi during a eight-year spell between 2008 and 2016, said it is “strange to be here and not see him, to not have him in the squad” but “sometimes things don't happen as we dream.” Both players shared a great connection on the pitch, with Alves giving him 42 assists.

While it’s very unlikely that the Argentinian would return to Barcelona before finishing his contract with PSG, Alves it’s clear about his opinion: "Messi is the best player in the history of football (...) It would be very good if Messi finishes his career here."