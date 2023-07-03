Barcelona are slowly getting back on their feet after years of misery. Xavi Hernandez led the club to the LaLiga title last season, but now the goal is to be competitive in the UEFA Champions League. That’s what president Joan Laporta and everyone at Camp Nou are hoping for.

Therefore, the summer transfer window will be crucial. Bringing back Lionel Messi is no longer a possibility, but the board still have plenty of time to figure out how to pull off other signings.

Besides, there are some holes to fill in. With Sergio Busquets gone, many wonder how Barça are going to replace him. However, Laporta warned not to have ‘unrealistic’ expectations, suggesting Xavi already knows he has to adapt to this situation.

Joan Laporta warns Xavi to use academy players

“Xavi understands our situation. He knows that some options are unrealistic and it would be wrong to sign one of them. It would cut the progression of Marc Casadó, Pau Prim, Gerard Hernández and Marc Bernal. First we have to look at what we have,” Laporta said, via BarçaTimes.

Barcelona’s financial situation is still far from great, even if they managed to solve many of their problems. LaLiga has approved a viability plan that allows Barça to land new players but not at any cost.

Ilkay Gundogan has already agreed to join Xavi’s squad after years under Pep Guardiola at Manchester City. In the next few weeks, we’ll get to know which other players join the Catalan club.