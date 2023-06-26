Ilkay Gundogan's salary at Barcelona: How much he makes per hour, day, week, month, and year?

After seven unforgettable years at Manchester City, Ilkay Gundogan is ready to move on. The Germany international is joining Barcelona, where Xavi Hernandez has big plans for him.

Even at 32, Gundogan comes from a fantastic season in England. He was a key contributor in the Sky Blues’ treble, which is why many teams wanted to sign him before he chose Barca.

Arsenal and Saudi Arabian clubs were reportedly interested in the midfielder, but Barcelona managed to win the race. Of course, the Spanish club had to offer him a lucrative contract.

Ilkay Gundogan’s contract at Barcelona

According to transfer market expert Fabrizio Romano, Ilkay Gundogan signed a two-year deal with an option for a further year with FC Barcelona. In addition, he reportedly has a €400 million release clause.

How much does Ilkay Gundogan make a week?

Spanish outlet Culemanía of El Español claims Ilkay Gundogan’s annual salary is €9 million after taxes. That would be nearly €750,000 a month; €187,500 a week; €26,785 a day; €1,116 an hour; €18.60 a minute; or €0.31 a second.