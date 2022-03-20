Due to his contract expiration at the end of the season, Paul Pogba is largely anticipated to depart Manchester United. According to rumors, he has re-emerged as a target for Barcelona.

Barcelona are once again interested in Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba. The 29-year-current old's contract will expire at the conclusion of the season, and as of now, it looks very likely that he will leave the Premier League side for free.

In the past, the Blaugrana had been connected with the 2018 World Cup champion with France, but their interest waned owing to the player's high salary requests. In contrast, Spotify just inked a huge sponsorship agreement with Barcelona.

Having signed a four-year contract for an estimated €280 million, the La Liga side may now compete with their arch-rivals, Real Madrid for the signature of United's star, as reported by the English tabloid Daily Star.

El Clasico derby for Pogba?

Paul Pogba may be enticed to join Barcelona who have already begun tailoring an interesting future project led by club legend, Xavi Hernandez. The Red Devils, meanwhile, were knocked out of the UEFA Champions League by Atletico Madrid and presently sit in fifth place in the Premier League rankings.

The 29-year-old midfielder's wage might play a significant role in determining which club he joins this summer on a free transfer. It remains to be seen whether the price could be a concern for the Catalan giants.