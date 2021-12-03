The following starting XI is a mix of some of the top talent in European club soccer that will be out of contract by the summer of 2022.

Mbappe, Suarez and Pogba among best free agents in summer 2022: Starting XI with players going out of contract

The winter transfer season is almost upon us and there will be movement of all kinds in world soccer. Players will be heading to Serie A, LaLiga, the Premier League and even MLS. Other players who did not make the starting XI like Barcelona’s Ousmane Dembele are also subject of transfer rumors.

Every one of these players can also sign a pre-contract with any team come January, before the season ends, so while they might be staying at their current clubs for one more go, many might be locked up come January elsewhere.

Here is the best starting XI pending free agents that will hit the market unofficially come January and officially in 2022. Here are the best free agents in each position in European soccer.

Hugo Lloris - Goalkeeper

The French World Cup winner Hugo Lloris will be available at the end of the 2021/22 season on a free transfer. Lloris has yet to sit down and negotiate a new deal at Spurs, Lloris has stated he’d fancy a move to MLS if it were on the table.

Noussair Mazraoui - Right back

Noussair Mazraoui could be a steal in the summer as the Ajax standout is on the radar of Arsenal and Leeds United. Mazraoui is a very good defender and will be on the shortlist of many, but it’s the Gunners and Leeds who have put their names out there so far.

Antonio Rudiger - Defender

One of the biggest names on the transfer market come summertime is Antonio Rudiger, subject to big moves basically in all of the top teams in the world the German will not be lacking in suitors.

Niklas Sule - Defender

One hand washes the other as Bayern Munich have Antonio Rudiger on their radar, they could lose Niklas Sule. Sule has turned down various contract extensions and could be moving on in the summer.

Marcelo - Left Back

At 33 Marcelo still has a lot to offer any team in the world. A born winner and very exciting left back Marcelo could still get a chance to play in a top club or lend his experience in an MLS side as a DP. Marcelo will have offers.

Marcelo Brozovic - Defensive Midfielder

Marcelo Brozovic is on the radar of Manchester United but look for other clubs to pounce on the Inter Milan defensive midfielder.

Paul Pogba - Midfielder

One of the transfer sagas of the last two years, Paul Pogba is an extraordinary soccer player who may have done all he could for a subpar Manchester United side. Real Madrid, Juventus and PSG are just three of the major clubs who want the world champion.

Franck Kessie - Midfielder

AC Milan midfield ace Franck Kessie is said to be wanted by PSG and Manchester United, with the AC Milan project still getting off the ground Kessie may find it hard to say no to teams who will want to win now.

Paulo Dybala - Forward

Paulo Dybala is a talented soccer player who may have never lived up to his hype but has very impressive numbers. Dybala like many at Juventus will have to think twice about staying for a club that could be in Serie B come next year if found guilty of their financial wrongdoings. Dybala is a star at Juve but will he turn down a chance to play in the Premier League as rumors have stated some clubs are interested in him.

Kylian Mbappe - Forward

Two words, Kylian Mbappe, he’s basically Real Madrid’s to lose at this point. Mbappe is said to have been house hunting and flirting with Real Madrid for two years now. Other than a shock resigning at PSG, which looks doubtful, Mbappe is Madrid bound.

Luis Suarez - Forward

He may have lost a step or two, but Luis Suarez is still a lethal finisher in front of goal. It’s doubtful that major clubs will want to take a chance on Suarez at the tail end of his career, and even Atlético Madrid should be thinking about a replacement, still there are second tier teams that would take Suarez in a heartbeat and there is also that long standing rumor of his arrival to the Seattle Sounders of MLS.

