The UEFA Champions League 2021-22 Round of 16 ended and up next is the Quarter-Finals, starting from April 26. Check out the schedule, key dates, format, bracket, teams, and how to watch it in the US.

The UEFA Champions League continues without Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi in the Quarter-Finals, for the second successive season. Ronaldo's Manchester United crashed out of the elite competition after losing to Atletico Madrid 2-1 on aggregate.

Meanwhile, Messi's Paris Saint-Germain faced an unexpected early elimination by Real Madrid with an aggregate result of 4-2. The shocks and surprises didn't stop there as reigning UEFA Europa League champions, Villarreal knocked out Serie A side Juventus out of the last 16.

On Friday, March 18, a draw was made for the Quarter-Finals and Semi-Finals. The Quarter-Finals' first and second legs will be held on April 5 and 6, and April 12 and 13, 2022, respectively. On the other hand, the first and second legs of the Semi-Final will take place on April 26 and 27, and May 3 and 4, respectively.

UEFA Champions League 2021-2022: Teams

In the Quarter-Finals, England will be represented by the current European champions Chelsea, as well as Manchester City and Liverpool. On the other hand, Spain will be presented by the most successful club in the competition, Real Madrid, their city rivals Atletico Madrid, and Villarreal.

The Premier League teams will be accompanied by one Portuguese side, Benfica, and one German team, Bayern. What is interesting is that Italy has been left without a single representative in the elite competition after Atalanta and Milan were eliminated in the Group Stage, and Juventus and Inter crashed out of the Round of 16.

UEFA Champions League 2021-2022: Fixtures

Quarter-Finals

Chelsea (ENG) vs Real Madrid (ESP)

Manchester City (ENG) vs Atletico Madrid (ESP)

Villarreal (ESP) vs Bayern Munich (GER)

Benfica (POR) vs Liverpool (ENG)

Semi-Finals

First legs: April 26-27, 2022

Second legs: May 3-4, 2022

Final

May 28, 2022

UEFA Champions League 2021-2022: Bracket

UEFA Champions League 2021-2022: TV Channel

If you are in the United States, you can watch the 2021-22 UEFA Champions League on fuboTV (7 Day Free Trial Streaming) and Paramount + (free trial). In addition, DAZN will show it live in Canada.