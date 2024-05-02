Even though new Pittsburgh Steelers star Justin Fields has always been a quarterback, it seems like he could be on the field in a different position in 2024.

The Pittsburgh Steelers were on a mission to revamp their offense this offseason, and that’s exactly what they did. They traded for Russell Wilson and Justin Fields, and signed Arthur Smith as their new offensive coordinator.

They already had an elite defense and a great coach, but there was just so much they could do with Matt Canada calling the shots, and a QB room cosisting of Mitch Trubisky, Mason Rudolph, and Kenny Pickett.

This competition could bring the best out of both quarterbacks. Nonetheless, it seems like the Steelers could use Fields in a different position, as RB Jaylen Warren revealed that they could use him as a kick-off returner.

Steelers Could Have Fields Returning Kicks

“I would, I think it’s pretty cool — as soon as you touch the ball that’s when everything starts to happen,” Warren said on Cam Heyward’s podcast. “Our special teams coordinator was talking about Justin Fields being back there. We looked at him like, Justin Fields will be back there? I think it’s cool.”

Justin Fields as quarterback of the Chicago Bears

Needless to say, that would be a strange way to use their quarterback. Nonetheless, the new kick-off rules make it safer for players, and he’s rushed for over 2,200 yards, so he clearly can do a lot of damage with the rock in his hand.

Wilson Is The Starter For Now

Coach Tomlin has already made it loud and clear that Wilson is their starting quarterback, at least for the time being. That might change at some point down the line, but not right now:

“We’ve been very transparent about the pecking order, at least to start,” HC Mike Tomlin said back in March. “I just think that provides clarity for all parties involved. Russell is a veteran, man. He’s got a proven process of readiness. He’s been in this league a long time. He’s capable of rallying troops, receivers, tight ends, running backs, etc. He’s just got a lot of experience in terms of what it takes to be the guy over the course of a 12-month calendar, and I just think that that’s something that a younger guy like Justin could learn from.”

Fields may have one final opportunity to salvage his career. And while that might not be what he signed up for, perhaps that could be the only way to be on the field next season.