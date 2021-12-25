Barcelona will try to refresh the team in the January transfer window by bringing in players who should be part of the starting team immediately. One of the most coveted players in coach Xavi Hernandez's vision is Juventus star, Matthijs De Ligt.

The 22-year-old sce was on the La Liga giants' radar two years ago during his golden years at Ajax, but then he opted to join Juventus for a sum of €75 million. The defenders tied to the Bianconeri with a five-year contract and a release clause of €120 million. However, the situation has changed.

Juventus have financial problems, and in addition, the Dutch player announced through his agent, Mino Raiola that he wants a new challenge, so his side could be forced to sell him.

Barcelona to sell Coutinho to raise funds for De Ligt

Spanish media report that Barcelona officials met with Mino Raiola who informed them that the price is not that high and that they can try to sign him. According to Sport, the Blaugrana might even have to wait until next summer because the transaction would be nearly impossible to complete in the current transfer window owing to his high salary.

Raiola informed him this recently at a meeting in Turin that the player would cost less than his €120 million release clause. Juventus would be willing to sell if it meant they could spend more money on a new striker.

Barcelona is currently devising a strategy to complete the move, with Philippe Coutinho's exit appearing to be the most likely means of completing the transaction.