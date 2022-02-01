After failing to move on him before the winter transfer deadline, Barcelona have reportedly given Ousmane Dembele the option of terminating his contract by mutual consent but the Frenchman refused to be released.

The months have passed but the Ousmane Dembele situation has barely changed in Barcelona. With his contract running out in the summer, the Cules have failed to cash in on him before the transfer deadline and the winger's future is up in the air.

Dembele, who has arrived at Camp Nou in 2017 for a mind-blowing $154 million, has stalled his contract talks with the Blaugrana and he could leave for nothing come July. The club wanted to prevent that but no deal has been struck for him before Feb. 1.

That's why, according to Marca, the Catalans have proposed Dembele to part ways now by releasing him. However, that is apparently not how the former Borussia Dortmund player wants to leave Barcelona.

Ousmane Dembele turns down release proposal from Barcelona, future up in the air

As a result of his refusal to be released, Dembele continues belonging to the squad. But it remains to be seen whether he'll suit up again for the Cules. The club's hierarchy is reportedly disgruntled with Dembele for stalling his renewal and failing to accept a move away that let the club cash in for him.

It is believed that Barcelona will decide not to count on Dembele anymore. Unless he signs a new contract, the Frenchman would train everyday but would have no room in the matchday squad for the remainder of the season.

Xavi Hernandez made clear, though, how important he believes Dembele could be. But it is also true that he only wants players who are committed to the club and who can be counted on for the future.