Xavi Hernandez could suffer a big loss at the end of the season as Juventus have reportedly reached an agreement in principle to land a Barcelona star for free in the summer.

Barcelona are trying to leave behind their identity crisis to restore pride and success at Camp Nou. It's not an easy job to do and Xavi Hernandez probably won't make it overnight, but it looks like they're in the right direction.

Even with a terrible financial crisis haunting the club, Barca have managed to attract Ferran Torres, who decided to leave Premier League leaders Manchester City to try and help the La Liga giants get back on track.

But while the Cules are working to seal more signings for next season, they are also at risk of losing a big name come July. Just like they're trying to snatch a Chelsea veteran who runs out of contract, Juventus are reportedly getting close to secure a Barca star for nothing.

Report: Juventus reach agreement in principle with Barcelona star for summer move

According to Sport, the Old Lady are leading the race to secure the services of Ousmane Dembele for next season. The French winger's contract with Barcelona is up in the summer and he's stalling to sign a new deal.

The Spanish outlet claims, however, that while Dembele and his agent Moussa Sissoko have reached an agreement in principle with Juve, the player is also waiting for an offer from PSG, who have supposedly shown interest as well.

Dembele has been linked with a host of European giants as his contract talks with Barcelona stalled, with Manchester United and Newcastle often mentioned as possible destinations for 24-year-old. The Magpies, however, wouldn't be an attractive option for Dembele.

Whether he ultimately joins the Serie A club remains to be seen, as Paris Saint-Germain and the Red Devils could still make an attempt to land him. But what looks for certain is that his days in Barcelona will come to an end in six months, unless there's a shocking turn of events.