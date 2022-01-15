Memphis Depay has recently been linked with a Camp Nou exit. Here, find out the four motives why Barca boss Xavi Hernandez wants to get rid of the Dutch striker.

The Netherlands' captain Memphis Depay moved to Barcelona last summer as a free agent after running down his contract with Lyon, and he has fit in well at the Blaugrana. Memphis signed a two-year contract with the unfortunately fallen La Liga giants, where he has scored eight goals and provided two assists in 23 games.

However, the Catalan side have been in a difficult financial situation for some time now, and as a result, they do not rule out the possibility of selling the Dutchman, especially due to the fact that he had arrived on a free transfer. Xavi Hernandez, the eternal Barcelona legend and current manager, is said to be willing to let the 27-year-old leave the club in January, as per Catalan publication Sport.

The centre-forward's future has recently been questioned, with Italian sides like Juventus and Milan reportedly monitoring the situation and considering a possible move. Premier League outfits Newcastle and West Ham are also said to be ready to act if Depay is put on the transfer market.

Injury returnees

Following fitness concerns, highly-talented Ansu Fati has returned to full fitness and is available to play. He already played 55 minutes in the 3-2 El Clasico defeat to Real Madrid in the Semi-Finals of the 2021-22 Spanish Super Cup, scoring his side's equalizer that led them to extra time. In addition, Danish striker Martin Braithwaite is anticipated to be eligible for selection in the coming weeks after his knee surgery in September.

Luuk de Jong's impressive performances

Luuk de Jong, on loan from Sevilla, has been in fine form in recent weeks, scoring in each of his previous three matches. The former Newcastle and Borussia Mönchengladbach forward has reportedly been taken down from Barcelona's transfer list after convincing Xavi Hernandez that he deserves to be kept in the team despite much criticism.

The senior Dutchman was brought in by former coach Ronald Koeman on a one-season loan from Sevilla, and came to the club at a time when a replacement for Leo Messi was being sought, thus showing the club's current financial situation. However, after scoring three goals in the last three matches, Xavi believes that he can be an important player for the Catalan club, claims Catalan newspaper Mundo Deportivo.

Ferran Torres' transfer

After having agreed a new and downgraded deal with defender Samuel Umtiti that only boosts the club's financial fair play limit, the Camp Nou outfit were authorized to register Ferran Torres. The 21-year-old winger, worth €55 million, signed a lucrative contract with the Blaugrana on January 1 but wasn't able to be registered for two weeks. Torres had just recently recovered from a fractured foot and a battle with COVID-19, featuring in the first half of the El Clasico on Wednesday.

Alvaro Morata's possible arrival

Barcelona are rumored to be interested in signing Alvaro Morata, who is currently on loan at Juventus from Atletico Madrid before the January transfer window shuts. Barca's coach wants to bolster the offense by signing the Spain international, and Sport suggests that the player wants to leave Turin as soon as possible. The report adds that the two parties have conducted conversations and are open to a deal, however it will not be simple and will be influenced by Juventus and Atletico Madrid.