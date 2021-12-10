Almost all of the LaLiga teams voted in favor of the €2 billion investment deal with CVC but the two biggest clubs in Spain and Athletic Club are not in favor of the deal and will take their grievances to court.

In what could be a historic deal for LaLiga, the vast majority of teams that make up Spanish soccer voted in favor of the LaLiga Impulse Project, which will see clubs receive funds that they can spend on infrastructure and modernization. The deal also covers an increased limit on spending transfers across the board.

CVC will provide the funds but in turn LaLiga will have to give up 11% of their TV revenue to the investment fund for the next 50 years. 37 of the 42 teams that make up the Spanish first and second division voted in favor of the deal while Barcelona and Real Madrid did not. Athletic Club joins the Spanish giants in their voice against the new CVC deal and is reportedly taking the matter to court as reported by El Chiringuito.

According to El Chiringuito the three clubs believe the new CVC deal is “illegal” and will sue LaLiga next week. The chances that Real Madrid and Barcelona can stop the deal completely is remote, but it could keep the pending deal in red tape for some time.

Barcelona and Real Madrid’s case against the new CVC deal

It has been reported that the three clubs have written letters to LaLiga President Javier Tebas and even proposed their own project, which Tebas has ignored and pushed forward with the CVC deal.

According to the three clubs the CVC deal is “illegal” and “fraudulent” and was only pushed forward because of the coronavirus pandemic and the league’s own strict spending limits, which have hampered Barcelona for the coming seasons as the Catalan club is in huge debt.

"It's clear that the position of Real Madrid and Barcelona is related to the Super League," Tebas said in August in a news conference. "This influx of money doesn't favor the idea of a Super League that Florentino [Perez] wants. It's a cultural problem, he thinks the big clubs are the ones that should control everything.”



