Barcelona safe but other clubs in LaLiga not as managers plan protest in wake of dues owed to them

A report from Spain reveals that all soccer managers in LaLiga may unite in protest if previously sacked managers are not paid what they are owed.

Just four weeks into the new LaLiga season, with Barcelona off to a strong start and Real Madrid struggling a bit, the usual suspects are at the top of the table. Yet, Diego Simeone, Míchel, Hansi Flick, Carlo Ancelotti, and Manuel Pellegrini might soon join forces against a common adversary: LaLiga.

According to Marca, Spanish football managers are considering a collective protest, potentially involving a boycott of matches and training sessions, until their colleagues—many of whom are currently employed—receive all back dues owed to them from sackings or buyouts.

The report highlights that Quique Setien, dismissed from Villarreal in September of last year, and Alvaro Cervera, sacked by Real Oviedo, are just two examples of managers still awaiting payment due to their firings.

LaLiga Looking to Avoid Managers’ Strike

The National Committee will meet on Thursday to discuss the issue with representatives from LaLiga and the corresponding divisions, hoping to devise a plan to resolve the matter.

Xavi

Barcelona alone has seen five managers pass through its doors in recent years (Ernesto Valverde, Quique Setien, Ronald Koeman, Xavi Hernandez, and now Hansi Flick). The good news is that Barcelona is one of the few teams that do not owe coaches any dues.

Advertisement

Advertisement

see also Robert Lewandowski takes a shot at Xavi as Barcelona shine under Hansi Flick

When Xavi was sacked from Barcelona, he voluntarily forfeited his dues to help alleviate the club’s financial strain at the time. Barcelona would have owed Xavi between 10 and 12 million euros.