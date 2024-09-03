Robert Lewandowski takes a shot at Xavi as Barcelona shine under Hansi Flick

Robert Lewandowski shared his thoughts on Barcelona’s performance this season under Hansi Flick compared to last year’s campaign with Xavi at the helm.

Despite securing the LaLiga title in the 2022-23 season, Barcelona under Xavi never quite convinced in terms of their overall play. The uncertainty around the team’s style ultimately led to Xavi stepping down as head coach. With Hansi Flick now in charge, Barcelona has kicked off the season with four consecutive wins, and Robert Lewandowski didn’t hesitate to draw comparisons between the two managers’ approaches.

Currently with the Polish national team preparing for UEFA Nations League matches, Lewandowski is well aware of the strong start to the season at his club. During a press conference, he was asked about the differences between Flick’s Barcelona and the team under Xavi last year.

“It’s different, and you can feel it. We didn’t have a match like this last season,” Lewandowski said. “As Hansi Flick mentioned from the start, he wants to create an offensive team that generates opportunities, scores plenty of goals, and presses well.”

While acknowledging Barcelona’s early success, the Polish striker was quick to temper expectations, reminding everyone that it’s still early days. “We’ve started well, but sometimes we stumble, and sometimes we get it right. The season is long, and a lot can still happen,” Lewandowski noted.

Robert Lewandowski of FC Barcelona celebrates scoring his team’s second goal with teammate Pedri during the La Liga match between FC Barcelona and Athletic Club. Alex Caparros/Getty Images

Polish soccer legend announces retirement

Polish goalkeeper and Lewandowski’s national teammate, Wojciech Szczesny, has announced his retirement from soccer after an illustrious 18-year career, including seven seasons as Juventus’ starting goalkeeper.

The 34-year-old Szczesny shared his decision on social media, explaining the reasons behind his choice: “I gave the game 18 years of my life, every day, without excuses. Today, even though my body feels ready for more challenges, my heart is no longer in that place,” Szczesny said.

In response to Szczesny’s announcement, Lewandowski reflected on how the news has shifted his perspective on life and the sport. He mentioned that it has led him to “approach things differently” to enjoy certain moments without future regrets.

Poland’s upcoming UEFA Nations League matches

Led by Lewandowski, the Polish national team will begin their UEFA Nations League campaign with an away match against Scotland on September 5, followed by a clash with Croatia on September 8.