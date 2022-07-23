Earlier this month, Raphinha was on the verge of signing for Chelsea before Barcelona swooped up and stole him in the last minute. Now, the Blues' recruitment plans may again be in shambles as the Blaugrana have reached a late agreement for another player the Premier League side wanted.

For the second time this summer, Thomas Tuchel, manager of Chelsea, may be at risk of seeing another desired player go with Barcelona instead. Earlier this month, the Blues had been on the verge of acquiring Raphinha from Leeds, but the deal was scuttled by the Blaugrana.

The Elland Road side had already agreed to sell the winger to their fellow English team for €60 million. Barcelona had shown serious interest in him as well, but the Catalan club lacked the resources to match the transfer fee that the Blues were willing to pay upfront.

Barca, though, ere quite eager to recruit the Brazilian after pulling financial strings and snatched the 25-year-old out of London's side hands. After many unsuccessful proposals by Barcelona, the Premier League club finally agreed to a deal.

Barcelona to steal Kounde from Chelsea

The transfer drama of Jules Kounde has taken an unexpected turn on Saturday, with Barcelona and Sevilla finally agreeing on a transfer fee for the French forward. Gerard Romero has stated that the two teams have reached a deal, raising the prospect that Kounde could soon be joining Barcelona at the Camp Nou.

The rumor surfaced only days after it was said that Chelsea and Sevilla had reached an agreement on a transfer. The Blues were the clear frontrunners because of the generous pay offer of €12 million per season they made to the player.

The Frenchman's preference for a transfer to Barcelona is well-known, and Xavi Hernandez's squad have made a bid for the defender after quickly pulling their second economic lever. Because Chelsea had offered more money, Sevilla had been unwilling to sell him to the Spanish side.

The Rojiblancos reportedly had no choice but to negotiate a deal with the Catalans after learning that the player wanted to transfer to Camp Nou. At this point, it is up to Barcelona and the 23-year-old to work out a deal. The Blaugrana cannot afford to match the Blues' annual salary offer, but according to Romero, the transfer is otherwise finalized and the player will join the club in the absence of any major shocks.