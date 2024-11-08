NBA News: Warriors’ grand plans to honor Klay Thompson in next Tuesday’s game vs. Mavericks

The Golden State Warriors and Dallas Mavericks are set to clash next Tuesday in the opening round of the NBA Cup at Chase Center, and the Warriors have big plans to honor Klay Thompson as he faces his former team for the first time.

Klay Thompson spent 11 remarkable seasons with the Golden State Warriors (2011–2024), playing a pivotal role in securing four NBA titles alongside stars like Stephen Curry and Draymond Green. This summer, Thompson embarked on a new chapter, joining the Dallas Mavericks to revitalize his career. In just a few days, he will reunite with his former team, now as an opponent, in what promises to be an unforgettable game.

According to journalist Marc Stein, the Warriors are planning a heartfelt tribute to honor Thompson’s immense contributions to the franchise’s history. During the NBA Cup first-round game against the Mavericks at Chase Center on Tuesday, Golden State will distribute captain’s hats to all 18,064 fans in attendance.

The gesture is a nod to Thompson’s well-documented love for boating and his fondness for sailing on the San Francisco Bay. Fittingly, the tribute has been titled “Salute to Captain Klay,” celebrating the five-time NBA All-Star’s legacy and his unique connection to Warriors fans.

The legend of “Captain Klay”

Klay Thompson’s passion for boating and sailing emerged during his arduous recovery from two significant injuries—an ACL tear and an Achilles tendon rupture—that sidelined him for more than two years between 2019 and 2021.

Klay Thompson #31 of the Dallas Mavericks reacts after scoring against the San Antonio Spurs during the third quarter at American Airlines Center on October 24, 2024 in Dallas, Texas.

During this challenging period, the small forward found solace on the water, using his boat, the Nordic Knife , as a way to escape the rigors of rehabilitation. Affectionately nicknamed the Splash Express , the boat pays homage to the iconic nickname he shares with Stephen Curry as one half of the Warriors’ legendary three-point shooting duo, the Splash Brothers .

Thompson’s Mavericks journey

Since joining the Mavericks, Thompson has started all nine games in the 2024-25 season, proving his importance to Dallas’ rotation. However, his performance has yet to reach the heights he achieved with the Warriors.

Thompson is currently averaging 29.3 minutes per game, with 14.5 points, 3.5 rebounds, and 1.8 assists per game. His three-point shooting accuracy sits at 39.1%, slightly below his career average of 41% during his Golden State tenure.

