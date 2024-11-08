NFL News: Commanders' Jayden Daniels loses key weapon for MNF vs Russell Wilson's Steelers

Washington Commanders star quarterback Jayden Daniels will be without a key figure when he faces Russell Wilson's Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 10 of the 2024 NFL season.

The Washington Commanders host the Pittsburgh Steelers on Monday Night Football in Week 10 of the 2024 NFL season. In a crucial matchup for the team, quarterback Jayden Daniels loses a key weapon for the showdown against Russell Wilson.

Daniels loses an important part of the Commanders‘ offensive game, especially considering that the Washington franchise will face one of the toughest teams in the league. Every player counts, but especially when it comes to a key piece.

The key weapon Daniels lost for the game against the Wilson‘s Steelers is none other than running back Brian Robinson Jr. who has a hamstring injury and was ruled out for Monday Night Football. The 25-year-old participated on a limited basis in practice Wednesday and Thursday but did not practice Friday.

It is the second consecutive absence for Robinson, who also missed the Commanders’ 27-22 victory over the New York Giants last week. The Washington franchise has a sensitive loss in the form of its running back, who has amassed 461 yards on the ground with six touchdowns and nine receptions for 79 yards this season.

Russell Wilson #3 of the Pittsburgh Steelers throws the ball during the first quarter against the New York Jets at Acrisure Stadium on October 20, 2024 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Who will replace Robinson Jr. against the Steelers?

When Robinson went down against the Giants in Week 9 of the NFL season, he was replaced by Austin Ekeler, who came in as the starter and made 11 carries. Among the other running backs, Chris Rodriguez also had 11 carries, while Jeremy McNichols had eight.

Russell Wilson comes into the Jayden Daniels showdown with a fresh face

The Steelers’ star quarterback Wilson began to develop chemistry with his new addition, wide receiver Mike Williams, who arrived from the New York Jets just hours before the trade deadline. It’s a different situation than Daniels, who lost a key player instead of a backup.