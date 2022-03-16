The Catalan club is trying to get out of the financial situation that has them limited in the transfer market, nonetheless Barcelona has some updates in their upcoming transfer offseason.

Xavi has turned the ship around at Barcelona, while at times not perfect the team has begun to win consistently and despite all the odds are third in LaLiga and could still finish second if the chips land in the right places. For that they will need to defeat archrivals Real Madrid on Sunday in order to once and for all tell the world FC Barcelona is back.

Barcelona has recently signed a big-time sponsorship deal with Spotify for the naming rights of their stadium and their primary kit sponsor, said deal should help the club financially and some of those funds can go back into the first team.

Barcelona has already begun to move their chips in trying to sign and resign players this offseason. Here are Barcelona's current transfer updates.

Barcelona transfer updates so far

Current AC Milan midfielder Franck Kessie will be out of contract this offseason and it is reported by Corriere della Sera that the Ivory Coast international will sign a five-year contract with Barcelona.

On the current roster side Gerard Romero is reporting that Gavi, who is in contract talks with Barcelona has an offer at €6 million a year from Liverpool. While Uruguayan defender Ronald Araujo, who is also in contract talks as well, has interest from Manchester United and Arsenal.

